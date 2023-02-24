KALAMAZOO — New Lothrop’s wrestling team, which had reached the Division 4 state championship match each of the past two years, was eliminated in the state quarterfinals Friday.

No. 5-seeded Martin/Climax Scotts won the final four bouts, rallying back from a 29-20 deficit, to defeat the No. 4-seeded Hornets, 38-29, at Wings Event Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.