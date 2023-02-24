KALAMAZOO — New Lothrop’s wrestling team, which had reached the Division 4 state championship match each of the past two years, was eliminated in the state quarterfinals Friday.
No. 5-seeded Martin/Climax Scotts won the final four bouts, rallying back from a 29-20 deficit, to defeat the No. 4-seeded Hornets, 38-29, at Wings Event Center.
New Lothrop finished its team season with a 17-1 record while Martin/Climax Scotts will take a 29-3 record into today’s 9:30 a.m. Division 4 state semifinal vs. defending state champion and top-seeded Hudson, which topped No. 8 seeded Iron Mountain, 62-18.
New Lothrop took a 14-0 lead over Martin as Colton Symons was a 16-1 technical fall winner at 190 pounds, Jo Torres collected a 9-4 victory at 215 and Grayson Orr was a 1:43 pin winner at 285.
New Lothrop also got a forfeit victory from Daven Lockwood (120), an 11-10 victory from Caleb Sharp at 138 and a 3:30 pin from Parker Noonan at 144, which gave the Hornets a 29-20 lead.
Martin/Climax Scotts then won a 4-2 sudden victory at 150, a 7-1 decision win at 157 and a pair of pin wins at 165 and 175.
