LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s baseball team keeps on winning.
The Wolfpack, currently ranked No. 18 in the state by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association, stormed to 8-0 overall Thursday at home, not allowing Bath any hits in eight innings of action.
Ty Randall pitched a no-hitter and Laingsburg blanked the Bees 12-0 in five innings in Game 1.
Randall struck out 12 and walked two.
Emillio Garcia laced two hits and drove in three runs for the Wolfpack in Game 1. Cam Ballard belted two hits and drove in two runs. Brock Johnston had a double and a single and one RBI. Hayden Johnston was credited with two RBIs in the tilt.
Laingsburg posted a 20-0 victory in three innings in the nightcap.
Dominic Garcia pitched one inning and struck out two with no walks. Emillio Garcia worked two innings and struck out two with three walks.
Emillio Garcia blasted three hits and drove in two runs. Randall had three RBIs and joined Jayden Johnston and Cam Ballard with two hits. Hayden Johnston and Ballard each had two RBIs.
Corunna takes 2 of 3
from Goodrich
GOODRICH — Corunna split a doubleheader with Goodrich Thursday a day after defeating the Martians in a standalone contest.
The Cavaliers won the first game 9-2 Thursday but lost the nightcap 4-0 at Goodrich High School.
Corunna thus won two of the three meetings with Goodrich in the season series.
The Cavaliers played error-free defense in both games.
“Great pitching and defense in both games but the bats went cold in Game 2,” said Corunna coach Chuck Osika.
Corunna now stands 7-3 overall and 3-3 in the Flint Metro League while Goodrich sits 9-3 overall and 4-2 in the Metro.
The Cavaliers’ Colby Ardelean pitched the first six innings in Game 1 and earned the victory. Ardelean allowed six hits and two runs with four strikeouts and one walk. Corbin Reed worked one inning of relief, allowing no runs and no hits. He struck out one and walked one.
Corunna rapped 16 hits in the first game with Logan Vowell and Reed each stinging three hits. Reed, who ripped a double, also drove in two runs. Ardelean doubled and singled and also drove in two runs. Braylon Socia, Parker Isham and Brayden Bukovick all had two hits as well.
Game 2 went all seven innings and Goodrich outhit Corunna 7-6.
Vowell took the loss, working six innings and giving up four earned runs on seven hits. He struck out nine and walked just one.
The Martians scored single runs in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
Ardelean and Decklan Davis each laced two hits for Corunna. Vowell and Braden Andrejack each had one hit.
SOFTBALL
Laingsburg sweeps Bath
BATH — Addyson Buchin pitched Laingsburg to an 8-5, 12-1 sweep of Bath Thursday.
Buchin pitched a complete-game, giving up 10 hits, while striking out nine and walking two in Game 1.
She followed it up with a four-hitter with four strikeouts and three walks in the five-inning nightcap.
Laingsburg, an honorable mention team in the Division 3 state rankings, made just one error in the doubleheader and went error-free in Game 2.
The Wolfpack rose to 5-1 and 2-0 in the CMAC.
Laingsburg’s Alaina Asher lined a triple and single in the first game with three RBIs. Bella Latuszek doubled and drove in four runs.
Buchin helped her own cause by powering four hits, including three doubles in Game 2. She drove in five runs. Ashley Bila jolted four hits and drove in one run. Latuszek added two hits and one RBI and Harper Strouse drove in two runs and had one hit.
New Lothrop, Hemlock split
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s softball team salvaged a split with a 9-0 victory over Hemlock Wednesday.
Delaney Gross was the winning hurler, spacing two hits over four innings. Gross struck out three and walked two. Brianna Herous finished, giving up two hits and one walk with four K’s.
Ashlyn Orr poked three hits and drove in two runs while Marissa Rombach, Mak Wendling and Brynne Birchmeier swatted two hits apiece.
Hemlock won the first game, 4-3. The Hornets hurt themselves by issuing five walks and committing four errors while only giving up three hits and one earned run.
New Lothrop outhit the visitors 10-3 with Rombach, Victoria Henige, Birchmeier and Wendling stroking two hits apiece.
Gross took the loss, working four innings and allowing one hit and no earned runs. She struck out two and walked one.
The Hornets stood 3-3 overall following the split.
Clio doubles up Owosso
CLIO — Front-running Clio swept Owosso in softball Thursday to rise to 8-0 in Flint Metro League action.
Owosso, 4-4 in the Flint Metro, fell 11-8 in Game 1.
Emily Pumford highlighted the loss by smacking a triple and single with two RBIs. Jamie Maier batted 2-for-4 and Audri Hrncharik and Julianna Loomis each cracked doubles.
Hrncharik took the loss while permitting 10 hits and six walks. She struck out five.
Owosso poked 11 hits against the servings of Clio’s Ava Taylor. Taylor walked four and struck out five.
In Game 2, the Mustangs posted an 11-6 victory.
Maier again slashed two hits while Danica Dwyer had a double and an RBI. Loomis added a hit and RBI.
Dwyer took the pitching loss, giving up 12 hits with five strikeouts and one walk.
GIRLS SOCCER
Owosso 3, Clio 1
OWOSSO — Owosso paid back Clio, 3-1, in girls soccer action Thursday at Willman Field.
“We played arguably our best game in three years,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird. “After facing defeats by Clio the last two years, our team showed up ready to prove themselves.”
Liz McCroan scored twice for the Trojans (1-3 overall, 1-3 Flint Metro) while Sophie Brown also scored.
Lily Usher made eight saves and Owosso outshot the Mustangs, 20-9.
Byron 5,Imlay City 2
BYRON — Byron scored two unanswered goals in the second half to secure a 5-2 victory at home over Imlay City Thursday.
Up 3-2 at halftime after Julia Slackta scored twice — her eighth and ninth of the season — and Julianna Goodrich scored once, the Eagles did not allow a goal in the second half while improving to 5-2 overall.
Baylie Villani made it 4-2 Byron with 34 minutes left in the second half. Zadie Schmidt earned the assist.
Violet Schmidt scored to make it 5-2 with 4:17 left. Slackta got the assist.
Lana Treidel made nine saves for the Eagles.
Perry 2, Stockbridge 1
STOCKBRIDGE — Shyann Decator and Addyson Lampron each scored one goal to lift Perry past Stockbridge 2-1 Thursday in girls soccer action.
Decator was assisted by Ava Hendricks.
Lampron scored what proved to be the game-winner off an assist by Decator.
The Ramblers improved to 2-5-1 and 2-4-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Lansing Christian 2,
Laingsburg 0
LANSING — Lansing Christian broke a scoreless tie with two goals in the second half to hand Laingsburg its first loss of the season Thursday.
The Pilgrims made it 1-0 by converting a penalty kick and added an insurance goal.
“They played with the Chelsea Defense and even with us in possession most of the game, we couldn’t get by their defense or keeper,” said Laingsburg coach Natalie Elkins.
Laingsburg fell to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
Lansing Christian improved to 4-1-1 and 3-0-1 in the conference.
GIRLS TENNIS
Ovid-Elsie 5, Durand 3
DURAND — Ovid-Elsie topped Durand 5-3 in girls varsity tennis action Thursday.
The Marauders swept the singles flights as Rylee Lewis topped Emma Warren, 6-4, 6-4; Brooklyn Belill defeated Wynn Carpenter 6-4, 6-1; Chrstina Rademacher-Vine defeated Julia Burk 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10); and Itziar Bustamante downed Kaelin Rochefort 6-4, 6-4.
Also triumphant for O-E were No. 2 doubles players Hannah Moore and Ellyanna Carman, defeating Jaci Garske and Ashlynn Duffey, 6-2, 6-4.
Durand’s Raegan Taylor and Jillian Reddy prevailed at No. 1 doubles, defeating Claire Thornton and Jollee Swender, 6-3, 6-7 (6), 7-5.
Londyn Laviolette and Deedee Lane of Durand won at No. 3 doubles, topping Kaia Spiess and Jenna Tomasek 6-3, 7-6 (8).
At No. 4 doubles, Avery Taylor and Gabriella Keeler of Durand won 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-1 over Ava Anderson and Willow Evans.
