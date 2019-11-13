SEBEWAING TWP. — For the second straight season, Byron’s tournament run ended in the Division 3 regional semifinals as Brown City defeated the Eagles 25-18, 25-21, 25-17 in the nightcap of Tuesday’s doubleheader at Unionville-Sebewaing.
Maddie Davis finished with eight kills for Byron (23-15-2). Zoe McDowell recorded 11 assists, while Allison Glass served four aces. Raegan Forgie had 13 digs and two blocks.
Byron coach Autumn McGuire said her squad didn’t seem to be able to get its offensive attacking game into high gear.
“We had some trouble with our serve receive,” McGuire said. “We weren’t getting enough attempts to kill the ball and we were giving up free balls for them to hit back at us. (Brown City) did well with their hitting tonight.”
Brown City coach Jenna Wilke said the Green Devils played solid, but must make a few adjustments before Thursday’s regional title match.
“Valley Lutheran is a very tough team,” Wilke said. “We have to tighten up on our serve-pass game a little bit if we want to win that game. We have to serve a little more consistently than we did tonight and we have to be a little more consistent in the back row. We need to get our feet to the ball. (Valley Lutheran) are just very solid defensively.”
Byron led 3-1 early in the first set and McDowell’s ace made it 5-3 Eagles. But Brown City scored the next five points and went on to take a 19-13 lead. Byron closed to within 19-17 before the Green Devils finally closed out the win.
Brown City took a 4-1 lead in the second, but Byron battled back to lead 10-9 when Davis delivered a couple of hard serves that ricocheted off Brown City defenders. The Eagles would lead 16-13 at one point, but again the Green Devils closed strong at 25-21 when a Byron serve fell short.
The momentum carried into the third set as the Green Devils took leads of 4-0, 13-5 and 14-7. The closest Byron could come the rest of the way was 18-13.
Brown City (25-13-6) got 14 kills from Grace Schlaud and eight from Jordan Millsap. Sam Gammon had 35 assists and Lauren Woods had 31 digs.
McDowell, Byron’s setter, said it was a winnable match but the Eagles never got on track.
“I think we played better than we did at regionals last year, but our passing and our serving weren’t as good as we were hoping for,” McDowell said. “But I was really proud of our team this season.”
Division 3 Regional Semifinal
at Unionville-Sebewaing
BROWN CITY def. BYRON
25-18, 25-21, 25-17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Kills: Byron — Maddie Davis 8. Brown City — Grace Schlaud 14, Jordan Millsap 8.
Assists: Byron — Zoe McDowell 11. Brown City — Sam Gammon 35.
Blocks: Byron — Raegan Forgie 2.
Digs: Byron — Raegan Forgie 13. Brown City — Lauren Woods 31.
Aces: Byron — Allison Glass 4.
Records: Byron 23-15-2; Brown City 25-13-6.
