LAINGSBURG — Emily Rathka and Evelyn Logghe ran 15th and 16th, respectively, for Laingsburg during Wednesday’s Central Michigan Athletic Conference jamboree Wednesday.
Rathka finished the 3.1-mile course in 21 minutes, 35.8 seconds. Logghe ran 22:03.1.
Laingsburg finished third with 75 points. Pewamo-Westphalia ran first with 21 points. Saranac was second with 65.
P-W’s Whitney Werner won the race in 19:06.2.
Emma Kribs of Laingsburg ran 20th (22:10.9), while Addison Rusz finished 21st for the Wolfpack in 22:13.1. Dakota Ballard finished 23rd (22:27.4).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Laingsburg’s Clark runs 24th
LAINGSBURG — Caleb Clark of Laingsburg was 24th in Wednesday’s CMAC jamboree. Clark clocked a time of 18:29.2.
The Wolfpack boys finished seventh with 201 points. P-W was first with 48 and Dansville was second with 60.
Nolan Gregg of Laingsburg finished 28th (18:47.6). Teammate Miguel Ramirez placed 32nd (19:06.4) while Felix Ramirez of the Wolfpack ran 35th (19:14.3). Sawyer Shastel finished 40th for Laingsburg in 19:36.5.
