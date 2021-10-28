DEWITT — State finals berths will be up for grabs Friday and Saturday throughout the state as the MHSAA regionals are on tap.
The Owosso girls and the Corunna boys are each coming off capturing Shiawassee County cross country titles Oct. 23.
Every area team, with the exception of Morrice, will compete Friday at the St. Francis Retreat Center in DeWitt, which is hosting Division 2 and 3 regionals concurrently.
The Trojan girls, competing in Division 2, are led by freshman Josie Jenkinson, the individual county champion. Jenkinson’s best time this season is 19 minutes, 39.7 seconds at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships.
Owosso went 1-2-3 at the Shiawassee County Championships at Corunna. Jenkinson won it in 19:55.3, with fellow freshman Julionna West running 20:17.4 and sophomore Libby Summerland finishing in 20:23.5. Claire Agnew was 10th and Brieanna Wood ran 13th for the Trojans.
Owosso also finished second at the Flint Metro League Championships, with Jenkinson taking third and Summerland seventh. West was ninth.
Trojans coach Brock Holtsclaw said the team is aiming for the third spot.
“We have a very tough region this year with the No. 1 and No. 3 ranked teams in the state both competing against us,” Holtsclaw said. “We are looking to secure the third spot. There has been a tight race all season and we have been ranked anywhere from fourth to eighth (in the region). We are currently fifth, but very close to that third spot.”
The top three teams in each regional will automatically advance to the state meet as complete teams. In addition, if a team places fourth at a regional and has four or more runners in the top 20, that team will also qualify — providing there are at least eight complete teams at that regional. The top 15 individual finishers at each regional also qualify for the state finals.
Jenkinson, Summerland and West all have hopes of qualifying as individuals should the Trojans fall short of running third as a team, he said.
The Corunna boys are paced by individual county champion Logan Roka. The junior had a season-best time of 17:08.9 to win the Shiawassee County title at home. The Cavaliers also had the second-and fifth-place slots with Kenny Evans (17:12.2) and Kalon Boilore (17:59.1), respectively.
“Our boys have been showing great improvement in the last month and are looking to end the season with a great effort,” Corunna coach Bryan Heid said. “This is a tough region, so the possibility for the team qualifying for the state meet is slim — but we do have two individuals who have an opportunity. Logan Roka is running his best races of the season and is determined to finish in the top 15 runners just like he did last year. Kenny Evans has been improving all season and has put himself in position to compete for all region recognition as well.”
In Division 3, Levi Maier of Chesaning has run the fastest time in the area, a 17:02.9 that earned him second place at the Birch Run Invitational. Maier won the first and third Mid-Michigan Activities Conference jamborees, helping the Indians claim the MMAC title.
Cole Yaros of New Lothrop has clocked a season-best time of 17:24.1.
Ovid-Elsie was the MMAC champions on the girls side and the Marauders are led by individual league champion Alexis Spitzley, a junior, who has a season-best time of 20:50.9. Freshman Ally Andres of New Lothrop has run a season-best time of 20:50.3.
Division 2
Regional 14 at St. Francis Retreat Center, DeWitt
Area schools: Owosso, Corunna
Remaining field: Ada Forest Hills Eastern, Belding, East Grand Rapids, Fowlerville, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation, Haslett, Ionia, Lake Odessa Lakewood, Lansing Eastern, Lansing Sexton, Portland, St. Johns, Williamston.
Girls race
Starting time: 3 p.m.
Top area runners: Josie Jenkinson, Fr., Owosso, 19:39.7; Libby Summerland, So., Owosso, 20:11.0; Julionna West, Fr., Owosso, 20:17.4; Hayven Thiel, Fr., Corunna, 21:05.3; Emma Johnson, Jr., Owosso, 21:08.1; Emma Bruckman, Sr., Corunna, 21:47.3.
Boys race
Starting time: 3:30 p.m.
Top area runners: Logan Roka, Jr., Corunna, 17:08.9; Kenny Evans, So., Corunna, 17:12.2; Kalon Boilore, Sr., Corunna, 17:45.8; Jack Smith, Sr., Owosso, 17:49.2; Zak Pickler, Sr., Corunna, 18:28.8; Corey Gates, Jr., Owosso, 18:30.1; Jaxon Strauch, Fr., Corunna, 18:37.3.
Division 3
Regional 24 at St. Francis Retreat Center, DeWitt
Area schools: Byron, Chesaning, Durand, Laingsburg, New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie, Perry.
Remaining field: Bath, Burton Bendle, Ithaca, Lansing Catholic, Montrose, Mt. Morris, Pewamo-Westphalia, Potterville, St. Charles.
Girls race
Starting time: 4 p.m.
Top area runners: Ally Andres, Fr., New Lothrop, 20:50.3; Alexis Spitzley, Jr., Ovid-Elsie, 20:50.9; Emily Rathka, Fr., Laingsburg, 21:26.5; Piper White, Fr., Ovid-Elsie, 21:29.8; Evelyn Logghe, Fr., Laingsburg, 21:54.3;
Boys race
Starting time: 4:30 p.m.
Top area runners: Levi Maier, Jr., Chesaning, 17:02.9; Cole Yaros, Jr., New Lothrop, 17:24.1; Nolan Gregg, Sr., Laingsburg, 18:17.9; Caleb Clark, Sr., Laingsburg, 18:29.3; Clay Powell, Fr., Ovid-Elsie, 18:35.3; Aaron Vincke, Sr., New Lothrop, 18:52.0; Miguel Ramirez, Sr., Laingsburg, 18:58.7.
Division 4
Regional 33 at Happy Acres (Lott Farms), Webberville
Area schools: Morrice
Remaining field: Ann Arbor Rudolf Steiner, Ashley, Brighton Livingston Christian, Carson City-Crystal, Dansville, Fowler, Fulton, Lansing Christian, Novi Christian Academy, Portland St. Patrick, Webberville, West Bloomfield Frankel Jewish Academy, Whitmore Lake.
Girls race
Starting time: 3 p.m.
Top area runners: Joey Schnebelt, Sr., Morrice, 23:57.2; Maisie Campbell, Jr., Morrice, 25:25.0; Aubrey Rogers, So., Morrice, 25:32.9.
Boys race
Starting time: 3:45 p.m.
Top area runners: Luke Dutcher, Sr., Morrice, 18:38.5; Patrick Rupert, So., Morrice, 22:23.4; Jonah Mosher, Sr., Morrice, 23:20.7; Travis Smith, Fr., Morrice, 23:22.0.
