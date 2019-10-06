MT.MORRIS — Several area schools had solid outings at the Greater Flint Championships Saturday afternoon. For the boys event all area schools finished in the top 20 of the event; Corunna finished 10th (223 points), New Lothrop 12th (282 points), Owosso 14th (370 points) and Byron 18th (466).
The top area runners included New Lothrop’s Carson Hersch, who ran 16 minutes, 2.88 seconds to finish first in the small school division. Teammates Thomas Heslip ran 10th (18:17.63) while Cole Yaros finished 11th (18:35.17).
Owosso’s Jorden Sowash ran 16:22.56 to place first in the medium school division while Corunna’s Evan Roka ran 16:27.67 to place second. Corunna teammate Mason Warner ran 16:41.98 to finish third. Owosso’s Mason Collard finished 15th in 17:20.79.
Byron’s Hubert Ash ran 18:03.87 to finish eighth while Elisha Huggins ran 10th in 18:10.95.
The girls event featured strong individual performances for Corunna, New Lothrop and Byron.
Corunna’s Evie Wright finished second with a time of 19:07.68. She was followed in third by New Lothrop’s Clara Krupp (19:13.39) and Byron’s Allissa Ash, who ran sixth (19:29.16).
Emma Johnson had a team-best finish (21:30.19) for Owosso.
Byron finished eighth as a team (188 points), Corunna was ninth (252) while New Lothrop (314) and Owosso (368) finished 12th and 13th, respectively.
