PERRY — Byron senior midfielder James Miller scored a hat trick and added to his school assists record as the Eagles defeated Perry 7-3 in nonconference play Monday.
Miller scored once in the first half, twice in the second and picked up his 19th assist of the season. He entered the night with a single-season record of 18 assists, one more than Matthew Williams’ former record set two seasons ago. Miller has scored 18 goals this fall.
“He’s very balanced and a very unselfish player,” Byron coach Greg Williams said. “I always tell the kids, the more unselfish you are, the more you are going to score.”
Ben Anibal scored twice and had two assists for Byron (11-2), which trailed 2-1 midway through the first half but rallied for a 3-2 halftime lead. The Eagles enjoyed a 20-10 advantage in shots on goal.
“In the first half, we weren’t having our best touches,” Miller said. “We weren’t really up to pace. In the second half, we finally got things going for us — our touches and our passes were all there.”
Perry ( 2-8-4) was celebrating Senior Night, honoring seniors Bryce Krupp, Arnas Akramas, Drake VanWormer, Kyle Konopaska, Tanner McCann, Jordan Keck and Jacob Burnham before the game as they were accompanied by their parents. The Perry marching band also put on a full halftime show for the contest, which started at 7 p.m. and was played under the lights at Bump Lardie Field.
“I think the environment helped with the intensity of the team,” Perry coach Brett Ryan said. “They were definitely ready to go from the first kickoff. We were battling back and forth.”
Mason Stark put Byron up 1-0 off an Anibal assist in the 13th minute. Less than a minute later, Perry knotted the score at 1 as junior midfielder Jonah Smith went to the right corner to tie it up. Bryce Krupp got the assist.
Krupp then made it 2-1 Perry with 12:19 left in the first half. Anibal tied it after on a direct kick with 11:28 remaining in the half.
Miller converted a point-blank shot to make it 3-2 Eagles three minutes before halftime. Anibal again had the assist.
Miller’s second goal came off a Stark assist, increasing the lead to 4-2 just two minutes into the second half. Perry pulled within 4-3 with 25:52 left as McCann went to the upper left side with a bullet shot that found the net.
“It was nerve-wracking with all of the extra spectators here tonight, but you’ve just got to do your job,” McCann said. “Scoring on penalties is my job.”
Byron finished strong with a 10-1 advantage in shots on goal in the final 20 minutes.
Justin Frye made it 5-3 Eagles with Caleb Joslin assisting at 21:58. Miller got his 19th assist when he fed Anibal with 16:32 to go, then scored unassisted with exactly 10 minutes left to cap the scoring.
Billy Bailey made seven saves for Byron. Brody Webb made 13 stops for Perry.
“We passed the ball well but in the first half, we just didn’t capitalize on it,” Williams said. “Really, in the second half, we played about the same but we finished.”
