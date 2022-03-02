FLINT — The Corunna boys swim team captured top honors at the Wave Runner Invitational Tuesday for the seventh straight season.
The Cavaliers scored 332 points to nose out second-place Owosso (273). Lapeer was third with 260, while Flint Kearsley/Lake Fenton was fourth (187) and Holly placed fifth (32).
Grant Kerry of Corunna was named the meet’s MVP and also captured MVP honors for the Corunna squad. Blake Binger was Owosso’s MVP.
Kerry had individual first-place showings in the 50-yard freestyle (23.82 seconds) and 100 free (51.68). Dante Dunkin of Corunna won the 100 butterfly (1:00.35).
The Cavaliers won the 200 medley relay with Lukas Homola, Sully Martin, Caden Earl and Kerry (2:00.16). Corunna was first in the 200 free relay with Ayden Henry, Earl, Dunkin and Kerry (1:37.58).
Binger swam first for Owosso in the 500 free (5:40.71). Owosso also won the 400 free relay with Tyler Sheldon, Blake Binger, Brennen Baran and Alex Binger (3:44.62).
