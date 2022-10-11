CHESANING — With the score deadlocked at 3, it all came down to No. 4 singles.
Corunna’s Joe Knieper was up to the task, sweeping Chesaning’s Tyler Metzger 7-6 (5), 6-4 Monday as the Cavaliers closed out the 2022 boys tennis season with a 4-3 victory. The Cavaliers finished the 2022 season at 3-6-1, while the Indians were 2-15-2.
Knieper trailed 5-2 at one point in the first set, but turned his fortunes around.
“I kind of slowed my serve down a little bit,” Knieper said. “I made sure they were going in. And I played some weaknesses on my opponent and made sure to get moving a little more.”
Knieper said he had his forehand working well and it helped him also overcome a deficit in set No. 2. The senior trailed 4-2 but was able to break Metzger’s serve while winning the final four points of the set.
Corunna went 4-0 in singles while Chesaning fared 3-0 in doubles. Neither team fielded a No. 4 doubles team.
Corunna’s No. 1 singles player Colby Ardelean defeated Drew Schirle 6-2, 6-2. Ardelean, a senior, improved his season record to 6-4.
“I feel I played pretty solid,” Ardelean said. “There were a couple of times I kind of struggled. I couldn’t get the ball over. Other than that I was dominating. My backhand felt really good today and it was a perfect way to end the season.”
Corunna coach Bill Lawson said Ardelean has played impressively thoughout the season.
“Colby’s game has really improved,” said Lawson. “He’s playing against the top guys in the Flint Metro. You know, they don’t like to play him. He played Goodrich’s No. 1 singles player, who was the No. 1 in the regional tournament, and it got to be 4-all and he had points to make it 5-all … He plays really, really tough.”
Blake Pricinsky of Corunna prevailed at No. 2 singles, downing Jeff Erickson 6-0, 6-0.
Braylon Davis of the Cavaliers won No. 3 singles unopposed.
Chesaning’s No. 1 doubles team of Evan List and Jackson Thiel swept Dominic Vandusen and Cora Tuller 6-2, 6-2. List has fared 10-4 this season while Thiel sported an 11-9 mark.
Completing the season with winning records was important for the Indians’ No. 1 doubles team.
“For Evan and I yes, we’ve won more than we’ve lost,” Thiel said. “Today, they were tough, I can’t lie. I don’t like to underestimate opponents and I did. They were good and they gave us a couple of games that kind of rang our bell and woke us up in the second set and in the first set. There were a couple of back-to-backs and we said, ‘OK, we’ve got to get back in line here.’ “
Thiel said it was the serving game that really helped them out along with some well-placed forehands and backhands.
“My serving and Evan’s serving really helped us and that boosted us a little bit,” Thiel said. “Evan’s smart shots, really.”’
“We had some good volleys,” List said. “And we helped ourselves out a lot.”
Chesaning head coach Dave Gasper said that Thiel and List have been Chesaning’s most consistent players this year for his very young squad.
Alex Marzluft and Matthew Specht of the Indians won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles, topping Corunna’s Braxton Galbavi and Logan Fox.
Chesaning’s Alex Agnew and Sterling Tomac won 6-4, 6-1 over Harrison Lindberg and Joel DeLorge.
