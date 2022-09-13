LINDEN — Neele’ge’ Sims finished with 17 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks and two aces, but Corunna’s volleyball team lost in four games to Lake Fenton Monday. The Blue Devils defeated the Cavaliers 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17.
Kate Steinacker had six blocks for Corunna. Jenna Bauman had 21 digs and Kira Patrick added 22 assists. The loss left Corunna with a 2-7-1 overall record and an 0-2 mark in the Flint Metro League.
PERRY — Durand reached the finals of Saturday’s Perry Invitational, eventually falling to Byron in the championship match.
The Eagles topped the Railroaders 25-20, 25-21.
Durand defeated Perry 25-16, 25-11 and Lansing Everett (25-10, 25-6) earlier in the day while falling to Fowlerville and Byron.
Durand’s Sydney Leydig finished the day with 70 assists. Raegan Tayler had 22 kills and 10 aces. Sydney Spaulding added 18 kills, six aces and five blocks while Avery Gilson had 22 digs and eight aces. Shianne Root had eight blocks and three aces and Jordyn Lawrence supplied 15 kills and five blocks.
BIRCH RUN — Ovid-Elsie’s volleyball team fared 0-4 at Saturday’s Birch Run Invitational.
Imlay City defeated the Marauders 25-10, 25-12 while Saginaw Valley Lutheran topped O-E 25-11, 25-9.
Goodrich beat the Marauders 25-13, 25-17 while St. Charles defeated O-E 25-14, 25-16.
CORUNNA — Goodrich downed Corunna, 7-1, Monday at Nick Annese Athletic Field.
Junior Braden Andrejack scored his seventh goal of the season off a penalty kick for the Cavaliers (2-4-1, 0-3 Flint Metro League).
Goodrich built a 5-0 lead by halftime. The Martians improved to 4-0 in the Flint Metro League.
OTISVILLE — Chesaning turned back Otisville LakeVille 3-0 Thursday for its first victory of 2022.
The Indians (1-2-3), got seven saves from Landon Soule.
Zac Harlan, Justin Lange and Evan Diener scored for the Indians, with assists from Blake Laskowski, Jake Galloway and Codey Harlan, respectively.
