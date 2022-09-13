LINDEN — Neele’ge’ Sims finished with 17 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks and two aces, but Corunna’s volleyball team lost in four games to Lake Fenton Monday. The Blue Devils defeated the Cavaliers 25-18, 23-25, 25-23, 25-17.

Kate Steinacker had six blocks for Corunna. Jenna Bauman had 21 digs and Kira Patrick added 22 assists. The loss left Corunna with a 2-7-1 overall record and an 0-2 mark in the Flint Metro League.

