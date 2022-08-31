DURAND — Lining up with three running backs behind the quarterback and a massive offensive line that includes two tight ends, Durand will once again feature the Power T formation.
With three talented running backs returning along with virtually the entire team, there will be no secret as to what Durand wants to do.
Call it ground and pound. With ballhandling deception, the challenge for the opponents will be determining which of the three running backs is running the ball. Another problem for opponents will be able getting past one of the strongest and heaviest offensive lines around — anchored 6-foot-6, 350-pound right tackle Dylan McDonald.
Durand went 6-4 last fall and outscored opponents 358-199, winning a spot in the playoffs in the process. But head coach John Webb has even bigger dreams for 2022. He has 18 returning starters out of 22 positions and 10 three-year starters. Webb said this is the year his Railroaders are primed to make a run at a league title.
The Railroaders went 4-3 in league play last season losing to all three co-champions — New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie and Montrose.
“That’s been our mantra all summer,” Webb said. “It’s been since 1983 that we’ve hung a football banner in our gym. That’s our goal. A league championship, a district championship and beyond … We have everybody back except two starters on offense and two starters on defense.”
Gabe Lynn, Durand’s standout running back, who nearly rushed for 1,000 yards a year ago, said the chemistry is in place. The question will be are the Railroaders good enough to beat such perennial powers as New Lothrop, Montrose and Ovid-Elsie in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference race?
“We’ve all been playing with each other since sixth grade — middle school or what not,” Lynn said. “We’re all experienced with each other and we’ve all played together. No one is selfish at all.”
Added Lynn, “We want to hang a banner in our gym — that’s for sure.”
Back again at quarterback is senior Austin Kelley. Lynn, who scampered for 958 rushing yards and had 226 receiving yards, scored 14 TDs last year. He will be accompanied in the backfield by senior running backs Darin Alward and Charlie Rawlins. Alward rushed for 525 yards and 10 TDs last year, while Rawlins had 640 rushing yards and six touchdowns.
Webb said Durand’s depth at running back goes well beyond those three backs.
“We have a good stable of backs,” Webb said. “We actually go about six deep. I feel really comfortable about it now.”
Webb said this is the “strongest team” he has ever had in terms of weightlifting ability and sheer body strength. Certainly one of the strongest is McDonald, but he is not the only strong man on the line, he said.
Tyler Cesar, a 260-pound senior right guard who gained second team All-League honors last year, is a player who is often overlooked, Webb said.
“Tyler has a mean streak to him,” Webb said.
Cesar, who will be playing next to McDonald, said the offense is the same one the Railroaders have employed since his freshman season.
“We’ve been doing it now for the fourth straight year and that really helps,” Cesar said. “I think we’ll be good. All five of us (offensive linemen) are seniors. So we’ll be experienced. Three of us are three-year starters.”
The center will be Mason Wells while 300-pound Nikitas Kalafatis is the right tackle and 260-pounder James Dinaj is the other guard.
The starting tight ends will be Mason Pancheck and Wyatt Campbell.
McDonald, a two-time MMAC first-team offensive lineman, and Evan Samson, Durand’s All-State defensive end who had 17 1/2 sacks a season ago including 12 in league play, have both been drawing looks from college coaches, said Webb.
“Ferris, Wayne State, they’ve both been here and there’s been some interest from Eastern Michigan,” Webb said. “Both of those schools (Ferris State, Wayne State) have been interested in both of them. Evan is an All-Stater in track and has been in hurdles and the high jump.”
Samson, tall and lean and with great length at 6-5 and 200 pounds, could be the second fastest player on the team after Lynn, said Webb.
Durand will run a 4-2-5 defense.
Samson and Darin Alward will man the end positions and both will be a handful for the opposition to handle.
At noseguard will be Gavin Brewer with Cesar at tackle.
The linebackers will be Campbell, Lynn and Hayden Simmons.
Campbell was a first-team All-MMAC defender after posting 98 tackles last season.
The safeties will be Alex Bruni and Ryan Tolene. The corners will be Ty Fielder and Colin Randall.
Webb said that the MMAC will again have outstanding parity. He said the challenge will be if his team can beat the league teams it lost to last season — New Lothrop, Ovid-Elsie and Montrose.
“So those are obstacles we have to overcome,” Webb said.
Cesar said despite all the talk of possibly contending for a league title and with games against the Hornets, Rams and Marauders looming, he said the first game of the season will also be important.
“We definitely want to get a win against Laingsburg,” Cesar said. “First and foremost, we want to start off on a good foot,” Cesar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.