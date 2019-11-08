MT. MORRIS — Chesaning’s volleyball season came to a close Thursday in the Division 2 district championship match.
Mt. Morris defeated the Indians, three sets to one, at Mt. Morris High School.
Chesaning ended its season with a 15-19-4 record.
No other details were available at presstime.
Mt. Morris, now 36-23-8, will advance to the Division 2 regional semifinals Tuesday at Owosso High School vs. Birch Run. That match will start at 5 p.m.
