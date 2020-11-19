LANSING — The Michigan High School Athletic Association Wednesday approved an adjusted schedule to restart and conclude fall tournaments in football, girls volleyball and girls swimming and diving, and also to resume winter sports after the three-week “pause” in activity ordered by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) scheduled to end Dec. 9.
Sunday, the MDHHS announced a three-week pause to various activities, including school sports, that took effect Wednesday, in hopes of halting the state’s rising infections of COVID-19.
The volleyball and swimming and diving tournaments have one week remaining, with MHSAA Finals for both previously scheduled for Friday.
The 11- and 8-player football playoffs also are nearing their conclusions, with the 8-player postseason two games from completion and 11-player down to its final three rounds.
New Lothrop’s football team was set to play Friday night, but now is awaiting the resumption of the season.
Winter practices for all except boys basketball, bowling, skiing and wrestling had begun for high school teams.
If allowed by the MDHHS, practice will resume for all three fall sports Dec. 9, with tournaments scheduled as follows:
n Volleyball: Quarterfinals in all four divisions will be played Dec. 15, with semifinals played Dec. 17-18 and finals Dec. 19. Those final two rounds will be played at Battle Creek’s Kellogg Arena, as previously scheduled.
n Swimming and Diving: All three Lower Peninsula finals would be conducted Dec. 22 (diving) and Dec. 23 (swimming) with three high schools each hosting one meet. The schedule allows for a two-week practice window for all participating swimmers who previously met and entered qualification times, and for divers who previously qualified at regional meets.
n Football: 11-player regional finals and 8-player semifinals will be played Dec. 15, and Dec. 16; 11-player semifinals and 8-player finals will be played Dec. 21-22, the 8-player championship games at Midland Community Stadium; 11-player finals will be played Dec. 28, and Dec. 29 at Ford Field.
For winter sports, the MHSAA approved resuming practices Dec. 9 if allowed by the MDHHS, with competition to begin Jan. 4.
“We understand where COVID numbers were trending, and that’s why we have been supportive of the order to pause,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said. “But these Fall sports deserve closure, and this strategy provides the best opportunities without further interruptions to a normal course of training and competition.
The MHSAA council convenes again Dec. 4 for its annual fall meeting, and at that time will consider possible tournament adjustments necessary due to the shortened winter competition season.
