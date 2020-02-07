FLINT — Owosso held off Flint Kearsley 95-85 Thursday in boys swimming and diving competition.
The Trojans were keyed by a 1-2-3 finish in diving thanks to winner Charles DeWeese, runner-up Corey Gates and third-place finisher Hunter Babcock.
Also winning for Owosso were Nathan Gute, first in the 100-yard butterfly; and Alex Binger, first in the 100 freestyle.
The Trojans got additional second-place solo swims from Brennen Baran (200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke), Binger (50 free), Bryan Hathaway (100 butterfly) and Avery Fear (500 free).
