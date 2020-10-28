BYRON — Byron needed five sets to defeat Otisville LakeVille Tuesday, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 18-16.
Maddie Davis had 15 kills for the Eagles (16-6-2, 6-1 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Teammate Ally Glass had 13.
Pearl Schmidt recorded 36 assists for Byron, which got five aces from Davis and 16 digs by Glass. Adding four blocks apiece were Makayla Clement and Makenna Clement.
Chesaning edges Durand
DURAND — Karissa Ferry tagged 11 kills with seven blocks as Chesaning defeated Durand in four sets Tuesday, 25-19, 25-18, 15-25, 25-21.
Kylie Morse registered 10 blocks and six digs for the Indians. Hailey Rolfe scored 12 service points, including six aces for the Indians. Morse had eight service points, while Ferry had seven and Meghan Florian added six with 16 digs. Kate Lewis had seven assists and Rolfe had six assists.
Alivia Gilson recorded 43 digs for Durand. Jessica Winslow had four blocks, while Mackenzie Pancheck and Jade Garske each had seven kills. Goldyn Graham had 21 assists.
Morrice improves to 10-2
MORRICE — Emma Valentine had six aces and Ally Colthorp had five as Morrice swept International Academy of Flint, 25-10, 25-13, 25-8 Tuesday.
Morrice improved to 10-2 overall and has wrapped up the Genesee Area Conference championship with a 6-0 record.
Macy BeGole had four kills, while Valentine and Kaylee McGowan each had two. Kenzie Doerner had six assists and Payton Gutting had four digs.
Clio tops Owosso
CLIO — Clio defeated Owosso 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 Monday.
Trojan sophomore Kendall Ihm finished with four kills, four blocks, one ace, two assists and two digs.
Owosso’s Reyn Tuttle had 11 digs, four kills and an ace while Reese Thayer had six assists.
