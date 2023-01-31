DURAND — It wasn’t easy, but Durand won its seventh straight game Monday, outlasting non-conference foe Webberville, 37-32, thanks to some clutch play from its senior leaders.
Senior Rylie Remington scored the go-ahead basket, a 15-foot jumper off the glass with 1:13 left, to put the Railroaders up 33-32.
Remington then knocked the ball away from a Webberville player with 27 seconds left, which set off a chain of events culminating fellow senior Jordyn Lawrence making four free throws to ice the game.
Lawrence finished with 21 points, 10 deflections, nine steals and five rebounds, and now stands just seven points away from scoring the 1,000th point of her four-year career.
Durand, now 11-5 overall, will be idle for a week. In a quirk of the schedule, Durand will play Webberville team (6-10) again next Monday. Durand head coach Dave Inman said his team scored just enough points to win.
“We didn’t shoot the ball great. We usually we can get some points off our defense, ( but) we didn’t really get too much of that either,” Inman said.
A portion of Durand’s struggles were simply due to solid play by the Spartans, who presented some matchup issues for the Railroaders.
“We knew coming in they do a really good job of taking away the fast break, and they have a couple of power girls who kind of clog the middle,” Inman said.
Durand led 31-23 entering the fourth quarter but was held scoreless for the first 6:47 of the period. Webberville’s Ryleigh Nelson made two free throws to give the Spartans a 32-31 lead with 2:24 left.
Durand missed a shot on its next possession but Remington finally pried the lid off the basket for the Railroaders with her bank shot.
“It was sort of like my first thought, first instinct — just throw it up and hopefully it was going to go in,” Remington said. “And it went in. It was right at the free throw line there. I just saw it and I went for it.”
Izzy Konesny of Durand added eight points, four steals, four deflections and two assists while Rebecca Gilbert had five points and three steals and Remington added four deflections and two rebounds to her two big points. Both Konesny and Lawrence had a pair of 3-pointers.
Durand’s Hayli Pugh had nine delections and three rebounds.
But Lawrence, who wasn’t immediately available for comment after the game, provided the main offensive spark for Durand Monday. Lawrence scored four of her points in the first quarter, then scored seven in the second quarter with a 3-pointer and six more in the third.
Lawrence opened the second half with a 3-pointer that found the range and gave Durand a 25-17 lead but it proved to be her final field goal of the game. She made good on 9 of 12 free throw attempts.
“Jordyn scored her points and other girls had shots but I feel our better games are when we get our post players involved and they had two very tall girls on the blocks,” Inman said. “We didn’t get many points out of the post. We had maybe four points there.”
Inman said he hopes Durand will be able to shoot a little better in its next match-up against the Spartans.
“Hopefully we’ll play them a little bit better,” Inman said. “It’s sort of weird, we play them again right back here Monday.”
Nelson led Webberville with 15 points Monday.
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilbert 2 1-2 5, Jordyn Lawrence 5 9-12 21, Izzy Konesny 3 0-1 8, Raine Smith 0 1-2 1, Rylie Remington 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 11-17 37.
WEBBERVILLE SCORING: Ryleigh Nelson 5 5-8 15, Katelyn Banning 2 1-2 6. Totals 11 9-17 32.
