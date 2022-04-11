CHESANING — Jaden James excels in a track and field event that few love to run — the 400-meter dash.
“It is my race but it’s not fun — it’s painful,” James said. “To run that fast it has to be a sprint and to sprint that whole distance is tough, it’s tiring.”
The Chesaning High School senior placed third in the state in the 400 — an all-out sprint for one full lap — and also was part of the Indians’ 1,600-meter relay unit that placed third at last season’s MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 3 finals with Henry Hill, Corbin Walker and Levi Maier.
James is determined to do even better this spring.
“I want to win the 400 at states and I want to break the school record in the 400 as well,” James said. “Zach McFarlan holds the record … My best time in the 400 is 50.69 — that was at states.”
The senior said it was a day in which everything seemed to fall together.
“I was actually in the second heat, so I wasn’t even supposed to finish in the top eight,” James said. “I was supposed to finish 12th with my PR before that. I don’t know. I just PR’d by almost a full second and got third. It was perfect.”
The finish was a bit of a surprise to James.
“I was not anticipating that at all,” he said. “I just wanted to get All-State, the top eight.”
Grass Lake’s Brennen Bargesser was first in 49.10 and New Haven’s Myles Wyche was second in 49.78.
Chesaning coach Dylan Harrington said James is a special breed of athlete, willing to put in the extra work in order to succeed.
“Jaden is one of the hardest working and most dedicated athletes I have had the pleasure of coaching,” Harrington said. “Jaden takes great pride in his running ability and puts time in year round which has led him to becoming one of the top Division 3 runners. Jaden’s favorite open race is the 400 meter dash which requires a combination of speed and endurance.”
The third place finish in the 1,600 was another highlight, James said.
“I was the first runner on the 4x400 and this year I’ll be the anchor runner,” James said. “Everybody is returning on that team so hopefully we can win it this year.”
James also teamed with Reese Greenfelder, Hill and Matt Warby to place 13th in the state in the 800 relay. They clocked a time of 1:34.66.
Chesaning’s boys finished seventh in the team standings at the state meet with 22 points. Grass Lake was first with 68 and Benzie Central was second with 34.
“It was awesome and I think that this year we can hopefully win it all,” James said.
The Indians also reigned as Division 3 regional champions and placed second in the Mid-Michigan Activites Conference, falling just 3 1/2 points short to New Lothrop.
“We had everybody for regionals and conference was right after that, but lost a couple of guys to COVID,” James said. “We have a good chance of winning conference this year.”
James was the conferencce champion in both the 200 dash and 400 dash. He also helped Chesaning win the MMAC title in the 800 relay and 1,600 relay.
James was also a first-team all-MMAC golfer a year ago and also was an Argus-Press All-Area Second Team selection. He finished fifth at the MMAC Postseason Tournament and was seventh at the MMAC Preseason Tournament with a 97.
James has also participated in cross country at Chesaning.
James said he plans to attend Oakland University to run Division 1 track and field. He will also major in finance. He is a member of the National Honor Society.
