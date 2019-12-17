NEW LOTHROP — Carson Hersch re-wrote the New Lothrop cross country record books this past fall and broke some new ground.
After breaking a long-standing school record in 2018 that had stood for more than 25 years, Hersch bettered his own mark by more than a minute in 2019. The junior established a new school record of 15 minutes, 46.4 seconds Oct. 12 at the Freeland Invitational, and he became the school’s first boys cross country runner to capture All-State distinction.
For those accomplishments, Hersch — who finished third in the state in Division 3 — has been named The Argus-Press All Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
New Lothrop cross country coach Vera Root called Hersch a “pure athlete.”
“We can’t say enough about this guy’s dedication and determination,” Root said. “For the third year in a row, he more than earned Most Valuable (honors) for our team.”
Hersch was more modest about his season.
“I’m pretty surprised,” Hersch said. “I didn’t think I was going to get it. I mean, I didn’t even know there was a Runner of the Year — to be 100 percent honest. But I’m really surprised and honored and I want to thank my coaches and community.”
Hersch was only a few strides from placing second in the state on the muddy final straightaway at Michigan International Speedway. Hersch crossed the finish line in 16:15.1, while senior Andrew Frohm of Vandercook Lake took second in 16:13.9. The state champ was freshman Hunter Jones of Benzie Central in 15:45.
“I thought it went pretty well — the course was muddy as expected,” Hersch said. “But the guy who took first, Hunter, ran a little smarter race than me.”
Hersch’s first race of the season — Aug. 22 at the Birch Run Early Invitational — he ran a school-record time of 16:39.5 for third place. He went on to place first at the Shiawassee County Championships (15:56.4), Carrollton (17:30), Genesee (16:03.7), two MMAC Jamborees (16:58.3 and 16:08.2) and the MMAC League Meet (16:50.6). He was third at regionals (15:56.3).
Hersch became the school’s cross country record-holder last season and then re-broke the mark this fall.
“It was beyond exciting and what does he do this season? He broke the school record again at the very first race of the season,” Root said. “But it doesn’t stop there. He takes pretty much another minute off that school record.”
Hersch said his older brother, Cole Hersch, inspired him to get into running and it worked out.
“I just wanted to kind of run because he did it and I ended up doing pretty well at it,” Hersch said. “My goal for next year is getting into the 14’s or very low 15’s and hopefully taking first at states.”
Hersch has not yet decided what college he will be attending. He, of course, has another year of high school running still ahead of him.
“I definitely want to go into the medical field,” the junior said.
2019 ALL-AREA BOYS
CROSS COUNTRY TEAM
Runner of the Year
Carson Hersch, Jr., New Lothrop
Hersch ran third in the state in Division 3. He had the best time of any area runner this season with a school-record 15:46.4. That was more than 35 seconds faster than anyone else. Hersch became the first New Lothrop boys cross country runner to make All-State.
FIRST TEAM
Ryan O’Neill, Perry
The senior finished 15th in the state in Division 3, running a season-best 16:38.7. O’Neill placed sixth at regionals in 16:46.
Evan Roka, Corunna
Roka, a senior, ran a season-best time of 16:27.3. He ran second to Hersch at the Shiawassee County Championships in 16:34.6 and placed fourth at regionals in 16:49.6 despite running with a sore achilles heel.
Mason Warner, Corunna
The junior finished 56th at the Division 2 state meet in 16:55.8. Warner ran a season-best 16:42, placing third in the county, fourth at the Flint Metro Championships (16:51.5) and fifth at the Division 2 regionals in 16:54.6.
Jorden Sowash, Owosso
Sowash, a senior, clocked a season-best time of 16:22.6, which ranked him second in the area. He also ran 59th at the Division 2 state finals in 16:57.0. He is a three-time state qualifier.
Caleb Rivers, Morrice
The Orioles’ junior All-Stater finished 14th at the Division 4 state finals, running 17:02.3. He clocked a season-best 16:45.3 while placing second at the regionals.
SECOND TEAM
Drew Kohlmann, New Lothrop
The New Lothrop junior finished 103rd at the Division 3 state finals with a time of 17:47.4. Kohlmann ran fifth at the Shiawassee County Championships and fifth at the MMAC Championships. He was 14th at the regionals in 17:17.5. Kohlmann’s season best time was a 16:59.
Mason Collard, Owosso
The Trojan senior ran a season-best time of 16:56.6 while finishing sixth at the Division 2 regionals. He ran fourth at the Shiawassee County Championships (17:12.1) and finished 177th at the Division 2 state finals in 17:57.5.
Drew Nickels, Corunna
The Cavalier senior ran a season-best time of 17:52.7 and placed sixth at the Shiawassee County Championships and 30th at regionals. Nickels finished 195th at the Division 2 state finals. He crossed the line in 18:07.5.
Hubert Ash, Byron
The senior placed 138th at the Division 3 finals, running a time of 18:13.7. His season best time was 17:53.0 and he finished seventh at the Shiawassee County Championships and eighth at the Division 3 regionals (18:02.9).
Levi Maier, Chesaning
Maier, a freshman, clocked a season-best time of 17:25.5 while placing 18th at the Division 3 regionals. He finished seventh at the MMAC League Championships (17:58.8).
HONORABLE MENTION
Jaden James, Chesaning; Elisha Huggins, Byron; Nick Hormann, Byron; Cole Yaros, New Lothrop, Ethan Smith, Perry, Calvin Cody, Corunna; Zach Gooding, Corunna, Hizuru Scribner, Morrice; Dillion Baumchen, Corunna, Sr.; Logan Roka, Corunna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.