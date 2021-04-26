BRECKENRIDGE — Clara Krupp won the 1,600-meter run as the New Lothrop girls placed fifth out of eight schools at Friday’s Huskie Invitational.
Krupp won the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 45.26 seconds.
New Lothrop scored 64 points. Midland Dow was first with 226 while Alma was second with 85.
Krupp finished second in the 800 run (2:35.94). New Lothrop was also second in the 400 relay (Elizabeth Heslip, Kendra Gross, Emma Bishop) Chalea Herron in 56 seconds, and the 1,600 relay (Krupp, Bishop, Herron. Cailyn Adduddel) in 4:36.63.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Hersch stars for Hornets
BRECKENRIDGE — Carson Hersch ran first in both the 800-meter and 1,600-meter runs as New Lothrop finished third out of eight schools during Friday’s Huskie Invitational at Breckenridge.
New Lothrop scored 97 1/2 points, trailing Midland Dow (152) and Carson City-Crystal (105 1/2).
Hersch clocked 2 minutes, 2.16 seconds in the 800 run and 4:35.61 in the 1,600 run. Hersch, Drew Kohlmann, Cole Yaros and Aaron Vincke won the 3,200 relay in 8:48.45. New Lothrop’s Michael Castillo won the 110 hurdles (17.38).
The Hornets’ Will Muron raced second in the 100 dash (11.21).
Castillo was second in the 800 hurdles (45.88).
Muron was third in the shot put (40-8 1/4) and Will Craven was third in the pole vault (9-6).
