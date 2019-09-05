Based on early results, it seems Corunna grad Norris starts strong for MSU is going to be an integral part of Michigan State’s volleyball team this fall.
Michigan State opened the season with a a pair of wins Friday and Saturday at the Charleston Classic and Norris was a big reason why. She had a career-best 23 kills with nine digs and three blocks as the Spartans rolled to a 3-1 victory over Duke. She had just two hitting errors.
Norris followed that performance with a 16-kill, nine-dig effort against host College of Charleston as MSU won 3-0. She had seven kills in the third set alone.
The junior played off-and-on through her first two seasons, but the former Michigan Miss Volleyball and two-time Argus-Press Player of the Year seems set up for bigger things in 2019.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland and Sophia Streiff, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland, the 2017 Argus-Press Player of the Year, has hit double-digit kills three times on the young season for the Stars. She had 19 Tuesday against Mott Community College and 14 in the season opener against Henry Ford. Strieff had one kill in a 3-2 win Tuesday over Mott.
CROSS COUNTRY
Ben Jacobs, Michigan (Corunna) — Jacobs, running unattached for the Wolverines, took 38th Friday at the Michigan Open in 16 minutes, 43.9 seconds.
Kayla Crawford, Lansing CC (Perry) — Crawford had a solid collegiate debut, placing sixth overall at the Olivet Comet Opener Friday in 22:09. LCC runners took seven of the top 10 spots.
Kyle Markley, Olivet College (Byron) — Markley clocked 16:35 Friday at the Comet Opener, good for 10th place overall.
Nathan Elston, Alma College (Durand) — Elston took 36th Friday in 18:40.97 at the Jeff Drenth Invitational at Central Michigan. Alma was third as a team.
Zach Adkins (Durand) and Alyssa Lane (Byron), Cleary University — Adkins took 16th in 22:12.1 Friday at the Oakland Golden Grizzlies Invitational to pace all Cougars runners. Lane took 33rd on the women’s side in 20:08.6.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Deese, Adrian College (Corunna) — Deese came on as a sub Sunday as Adrian opened its season with a 6-2 win over Franklin College.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia-Ann Arbor (Byron) — Ciszewski scored her first collegiate goal with 55 seconds left in a 2-0 win over Goshen College Aug. 23. That earned her a start Saturday against Indiana University-East — where she scored again in a 4-1 victory.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey has started all three games on defense for the Golden Grizzlies, who stand 2-0-1.
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith started at midfield in a 3-0 loss Sunday to Capital (Ohio) University.
FOOTBALL
Most Division II and III schools will begin play this weekend, so not much to report on that front. Two Division I players, New Lothrop’s Aidan Harrison (Missouri) and Ovid-Elsie’s Evan Morris (Michigan State) did not see playing time in either team’s openers last weekend.
As true freshmen, they might not see much field this year unless there are injuries. Morris is firmly behind veteran placekicker Matt Coghlin at MSU. Cole Hahn, a sophomore out of Iowa, handled kickoff duties against Tulsa.
In Harrison’s case, Missouri started senior DeMarkus Acy and sophomore Wade Jarvis at cornerback in a shocking 37-31 loss to Wyoming.
Acy did get dinged up during the game, so maybe there’s room somewhere down the line for Harrison if injuries become a problem for the secondary — though the Tigers might want to keep a redshirt intact for him.
