OWOSSO — Senior guard Grace Gentleman scored 21 points, including 13 in the fourth quarter, but shorthanded Owosso fell to Goodrich 55-45 Friday at home.
Reese Thayer added 10 points for Owosso (4-7, 1-4 Flint Metro League Stars). The Trojans also got six points from Kendall Anderson.
Owosso played without starting forward Skotti Ball-Duley for much of the contest after she went out with a leg injury in the second quarter. She was on crutches on the sidelines the rest of the way.
“We’re definitely shorthanded through attrition and we’ve been hit with the injury bug,” Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “Arguably now, with Skotti down, we’re down three starters from the beginning of the year. Our effort tonight, was off the charts tonight.”
Guard Riley Place scored 19 points for Goodrich, which improved to 5-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars and 9-4 overall. Alisha Isenberg scored 11 points and Emilynne Braue had nine.
Goodrich made five 3-pointers in the first half and built a 24-16 lead with four minutes left on Place’s 3-pointer. Gentleman scored six quick points and Thayer added a layup with six seconds left before intermission to pull Owosso within 26-25.
Goodrich led by nine after three quarters and eventually captured th victeory despite Gentleman’s fourth-quarter play, included a 3-pointer and 4 of 5 free throw shooting.
Dwyer said Owosso showed a lot of grit and tried to emphasize the fastbreak Friday.
“We’re not blessed with height,” Dwyer said. “So we’re going to play hard and we’re going to take some of those unforced errors because we want to create that speed and we want to play with that tempo. The girls feed off it.”
Gentleman’s scoring performance was a silver lining in the loss, he said.
“She’s a game-changer and with her speed she’s able to change the game,” Dwyer said. “And she’s a natural scorer who is focused and can play … If you give her the outside she’ll take it. If you stop that, she’ll go inside.”
OWOSSO SCORING: Grace Gentleman 8 4-5 21, Lexi Hemker 2 0-0 4, Kendall Anderson 2 2-3 6, Reese Thayer 4 2-2 10, Skotti Ball-Duley 2 0-0 4.
GOODRICH SCORING: Riley Place 6 4-5 19 points, Alisha Isenberg 3 5-6 11.
