LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg, which finished 16-0 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference this season under head coach Jeff Cheadle, continued its winning ways Thursday.
The Wolfpack defeated Corunna twice, 12-11 and 16-6.
In Game 1, Laingsburg was led by Ashley Bila, who doubled and had three hits.Hailey Bila tripled and singled and had two RBIs. Madison Wagner added an inside-the-park homer.
Kailey Cataline was the winning pitcher, striking out five and walking three.
JaiLia Campos batted 4-for-5 for Corunna in Game 1. Campos doubled and drove in two runs. Bridget Ryon batted 3-for-5 and drove in a run.
Ryon took the loss, going four innings with six strikeouts and four walks.
In Game 2, Wagner and Cataline each batted 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs for Laingsburg. Cataline pithced five innings, striking out one and walking two.
Corunna got two hits apiece from Ryon and Kira Patrick. Addy Henry pitched all five innings, striking out four and walking none.
Byron sweeps Atherton
BURTON — Jana L’Esperance struck out five over three innings to lead Byron past Burton Atherton 23-2 in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday.
Riley Viele had four hits in the first game. She homered and tripled and had four RBIs. Reese Forgie had three hits and three RBIs.
The Eagles completed the sweep with a 16-0 victory in the nightcap. In that one, L’Esperance pitched three hitless innings with six strikeouts. Viele and Forgie hit back-to-back homers on consecutive pitches.
Anya Wasilenski, L’Esperance, Zoey Curtis and Viele all had two hits. L’Esperance and Curtis each drove in three runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.