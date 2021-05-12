FLINT — Durand won three of the four singles flights while defeating Flint Carman Ainsworth 5-3 Tuesday.
Emma Maiden of Durand topped Alaysia Gatewood 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles. The Railroaders’ Emma Warren prevailed 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles and Mia Coleman of Durand won by default at fourth singles.
Durand’s Lilly Scripter and Raegan Taylor topped first doubles foes Aleiya Johnson and Marwa Hammami 6-3, 6-0.
The Railroaders also won at second doubles. Maddy Stebbins and Jillian Reddy defeated Miwasia Long and Safa Sajid 6-0, 6-1.
