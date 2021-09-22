DURAND — Ben Anibal scored his third hat trick of the season and Byron overpowered Durand 9-1 Tuesday in a mercy-rule boys soccer game that ended with 14 minutes, 13 seconds left in the second half.
Mason Stark and James Miller each scored twice for the Eagles (10-2, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Miller had four assists, while Anibal had three. Also scoring for Byron were Johnathon Magee and Justin Frye.
The game was played in light rain for much of the night at the Lincoln Soccer Complex, but it didn’t slow Byron, which took a 4-0 halftime lead.
Anibal scored the Eagles’ fourth goal with 39 seconds left in the first half, then found the net again in the 51st and the 54th minutes.
“It was pretty wet, but we were playing well,” said Anibal, who now has 14 goals and seven assists on the year. “We’ve actually never lost to Durand in my whole high school career. We wanted to keep that streak going. That’s what motivated us, I guess.
“We want to win conference and we want to win districts — those are our two main goals.”
Stark, who currently leads the team with 17 goals, scored the game’s first goal 5 minutes in. Miller, who has 13 goals and a team-high 18 assists, made it 2-0 in the 11th minute. Stark scored the third goal before Anibal’s late-half tally.
Byron coach Greg Willliams said he was pleased with the Eagles’ offense in less-than-ideal conditions.
“It was a little sloppy because of the water,” Williams said. “But it was good to get out here and play. Durand played hard the whole game and they really put on some pressure. We got a little sloppy at the end and allowed someone to get open on the far side, besides that, it was pretty tight.”
Byron made it 5-0 just 16 seconds into the second half as Magee scored off an Anibal pass.
Durand (0-5, 0-1) scored its lone goal when Jaxon Smith found the net with 23:46 left in the game for his fourth goal of the season. The Railroaders, however, were already behind 7-0 at that point.
Durand coach Dave Hensel said there were several things his team can build on.
“We played pretty well — we had a lot of good passes,” Hensel said. “We’re starting to work together as a team. Slowly but surely we’re getting there. It’s just going to be a little bit yet. We had some good shots on net. We’re still a young team and we’re progressing every week.”
Frye scored on a penalty kick to give Byron an 8-1 lead with 21:16 left. Seven minutes later, Miller ended the game with a long shot assisted by Caleb Joslin.
Billy Bailey made seven saves for Byron. Andrew Weaver made 20 saves for Durand.
“Andrew is just a freshman and it was his first time ever playing goalie,” Hensel said. “We have a senior down right now who is sick.”
