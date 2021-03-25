OWOSSO — Lake Fenton broke open Wednesday’s Division 2 district semifinal against Owosso with a 27-6 second-quarter run en route to a 77-43 victory.
Senior Reyn Tuttle recorded a double-double in her final game for the Trojans (4-11), scoring 13 points with 10 rebounds. Freshman Peyton Spicer added a double-double of her own, contributing 11 points and 12 rebounds, while sophomore Sawyer Ball-Duley scored 11 points.
Tuttle ignited the Trojans with seven first-quarter points, drawing Owosso to within four at the end of the frame. Lake Fenton’s aggressive transition attack, coupled with the stellar 3-point shooting of freshman Amaya Smith, proved to be too much to handle as the game progressed.
Despite the growing deficit, Owosso continued to battle, with the Trojans routinely diving on the floor for loose balls, battling for offensive rebounds and pushing the pace in transition.
“(Lake Fenton) went on that run in the second quarter, but my girls aren’t going to quit,” Owosso head coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “They battled with me, they’ve been through an unbelievably crazy season with more emotions than I think anybody should ever have to deal with in two months, but they all hung with me, they all fought to the end. That’s what I’m taking away from it; I’m proud of the way we competed and we’ll see where we go from here.”
Fresh off their first tournament win since Feb. 24, 2014, the Trojans were energized in the opening minutes Wednesday, pushing the pace and attacking inside for high-percentage shots. Lake Fenton had a 9-6 lead midway through the frame on Christina Lamb’s 3-pointer, but Tuttle quickly found Alaynie Drury for a baseline jumper to cut the lead to one.
Lake Fenton began to pull away late in the first, clogging the passing lanes and scoring quickly in transition to stake an 18-11 lead. Tuttle closed the gap in the waning moments, hitting a 3 from the left wing to bring Owosso within four.
A steal and score by Lake Fenton’s Kerrigan Howdeshell on an errant Owosso inbounds pass got the Blue Devils rolling in the opening moments of the second. Despite consecutive baskets by Owosso’s Skotti Ball-Duley, and two made free throws by Tuttle, the Blue Devils continued to answer, closing out the frame on a 19-0 run to make it 45-20.
“We’re proud of what we did this season,” Tuttle said following the loss. “Obviously (this is) not what we want, but we’re proud of the work and what we did throughout the season.”
“I really thought we kind of reinvented ourselves toward the last five games or so,” Dwyer added. “Just getting to this game I think shocked a lot of people because we weren’t expected to be here.
“It gives us a lot of momentum going forward that we’re doing the right things and we’re on the right path and it gives a lot of hope toward working hard this summer and seeing where we can build from here.”
Owosso scoring: Reyn Tuttle 13 points, 10 rebounds; Peyton Spicer 11 points, 12 rebounds; Sawyer Ball-Duley 11 points; Skotti Ball-Duley 7 points.
