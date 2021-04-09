WESTPHALIA — Ovid Elsie and Morrice held their own in Pewamo-Wesphalia’s Early Bird Invitational Friday.
The Marauders went 1-2 in the 400-meter dash with Gavyn Leavitt (55.75 second) and Jacob Schaub (56.84).
Ovid-Elsie’s Christian Schmidtfranz placed second in the 200 dash (25.20), trailing only Pewamo-Westphalia’s Garrett Schafer (23.78). Schaub placed third (26.12).
Ryan Gavenda placed second in the high jump for the Marauders, clearing a personal-record 5 feet, 6 inches. Eddy Evans placed second in the pole vault (9-6) while Clay Wenzlick took third in the long jump (16-7 1/2).
Chandler Iler led the way for Morrice, finishing third in the 800 dash (2:22.48).
He also teamed up with Aiden Campbell, Owen Doerner and Luke Dutcher to take second in the 3,200 relay (9:32.00).
Morrice’s Todd Nanasy took second in the shot put with a personal-record throw of 43 feet, 5 inches.
Emma Valentine claimed the high jump for the Morrice girls (4-6), while also placing second in the 100 dash (14.81).
Ovid-Elsie’s Isabella Loynes set a personal record in the 200 dash, placing second in 30.8 seconds. Valentine was close behind in third with a personal best time of 31.27 seconds.
Kaia Spiess cleared a personal best 7 feet to take third place in the pole vault for the Marauders, while Samantha Snider edged out Morrice’s Savannah Miles for second in the long jump (12-5 1/4).
