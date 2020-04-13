The MHSAA’s cancellation of the basketball postseason has left many of us without any sense of closure.
Teams were in a weird limbo for weeks, not knowing if the season would ever resume. And then, it was gone.
No champions for boys or girls hoops, for the first time since 1943. When I looked Friday, the MHSAA had updated its ‘Yearly Champions’ list on its website.
“Tournament Not Completed (COVID-19)” was entered in the 2020 slot.
A permanent, sobering reminder of the reality we’re all currently faced with.
The hope is we’ll have this disease under control in time for next season and return to a sense of normalcy. With that in mind, let’s try to stay positive and look ahead to what the hoops landscape will look like next winter.
GIRLS
Who’s Gone?
Perry will have to figure out how to replace Alyssa Welsh, a three-time All-Area first teamer and the program’s all-time leading scorer, along with head coach Tim Beebe. Other first-and second-team All-Area players graduating are Lauren Barton (Ovid-Elsie), Kara Mahoney (Laingsburg), Gracie Nowak (Morrice) and Sidnee Struck (Chesaning).
District champ Chesaning will be hit particularly hard by graduation, losing eight of its 12 players.
Who’s Coming Back?
This group is headlined by Byron’s Sarah Marvin, who defended her title as All-Area Player of the Year this winter. Marvin was a first-team Associated Press All-Stater and is likely to become one of the few players to be voted first-team All-Area four times.
She had her season cut short in the regional finals by the pandemic, leaving her 11 points shy of 1,000 for her career. A full season will likely put Marvin in the top five all-time in scoring in the Shiawassee County-area. She’s also got the inside track on being a three-time All-Area Player of the Year — something only accomplished by one other person, Corunna’s Payton Birchmeier.
Also returning is teammate Makayla Clement, who ended the season with 799 career points. She’s likely to get to 1,000 at some point next year.
Corunna junior-to-be Ellie Toney, an honorable mention All-Stater, could hit 1,000 as well next year with a big season. Second-team All-Area pick Sydney Gillett will be just a sophomore for the Cavs.
Grace Graham, a second-team All-Area selection, should help soften the loss of Mahoney for the Wolfpack.
Best Teams
Byron, by a mile. The only major contributors the Eagles lose are seniors Raegan Forgie and Haley Hooley.
Corunna could turn into a contender in the Flint Metro League Stars Division with another offseason of development for Toney and Gillett — though Goodrich is probably still the top dog.
Durand could be a darkhorse. The Railroaders won seven games relying on a roster that featured mostly freshmen and sophomores in key roles.
Morrice, no matter how many players it loses, always seems to figure into this discussion as well. The Orioles have won at least 14 games every year since 2013.
BOYS
Who’s Gone?
Everyone on the All-Area first team, and most of the second. That list includes All-Area Co-Players of the Year Gabe Hawes (Laingsburg) and Caleb Leykauf (Perry), the latter of which went over 1,000 points in his career during districts.
New Lothrop’s Avery Moore will be playing football at Grand Valley State, while O-E loses a pair of All-Staters in Shayne Loynes and Justin Moore. Also gone: Perry point guard C.J. King and Byron’s leading scorer, Josh Green.
Who’s Coming Back?
It’s tough to pick a headliner out of the group of returnees — there’s no two-time All-Area Player staring you in the face there. Cole Mieske (Corunna) and Zach Hawes (Laingsburg) are certainly in the discussion, as both were second-team All-Area picks.
Hawes was part of a potent 1-2 punch for the Wolfpack with his brother Gabe. Zach should clearly be the top option in 2020-21 for the Wolfpack, but who will step up to be the second? Tough to say right now.
Aaron Hurst was an All-Area honorable mention for 20-2 Ovid-Elsie, so it stands to reason he’ll be counted on to pick up some of the slack Loynes and Moore leave behind.
Best Teams
Again, the picture is murky here. With most of the area’s top players gone, it’s tough to say who is going to step up to the plate at this point in time.
Ovid-Elsie and New Lothrop — the top two teams in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference — are both losing a good chunk of their roster. King and Leykauf are both out for Greater Lansing Activities Conference champ Perry — along with head coach Mike Shauver.
Durand (12-8), which won its most games since 1988, is also losing a ton of production.
The best bet is probably Laingsburg with Zach Hawes at the helm. The Wolfpack won 18 games and a share of the Central Michigan Conference championship. They were set to play in a district title game against Bath before the postseason was canceled.
If they can find another solid option behind him, I don’t see a reason they can’t be a good team again.
A darkhorse could be Morrice, which won five straight games before falling in the district semis to Lansing Christian. The Orioles lose second team All-Area pick Hunter McGowan, but bring back a healthy contingent of juniors.
