Durand’s defense denies Hawks, 39-17

FLINT — Whoever first said that “defense wins championships” would have to be nodding in approval of the hard-nosed effort the Durand Railroaders turned in during their district semifinal win over Flint Hamady Wednesday night.
The Railroaders employed a disciplined zone front and held Hamady to single digits in every quarter en route to a 39-17 victory on the Hawks’ home court.
Durand, which improved to 15-8 overall, will play Owosso Friday at 7 p.m. for the district championship.
Beating a team like Hamady, which finished second in the Genesee Area Conference Red Division and has a long history of success, was a big win for the program, said Durand coach Dave Inman.
“We haven’t played them in a while, we’ve been in a different league.” Inman said. “But yeah, Hamady is a legendary program with their head coach (Keith Smith). The girls knew all about it — all of the state finals and state championships they’ve won. We just had to tell the girls everything to expect tonight. We scouted them as best we could and just got them ready — for the mental part, not just the physical part.”
Inman said that Hamady gave Durand a different look on offense.
“They went with a different offense than what they’d thought they would do but we were able to get more pressure, which was good,” Inman said.
The two teams combined for just 11 points in the first quarter.
Durand was able to scrape a 6-5 lead in the final 10 seconds of the opening stanza as Izzy Konesny connected for a deuce.
The second quarter started out as another bricklaying display by both squads, but after Jordyn Lawrence drained a 3-pointer with 3:20 left in the frame to put the Railroaders up, 13-9, Durand caught fire, going on a 13-0 run to take a 21-9 lead into the halftime break.
“We shot so badly in the first quarter,” Inman said. “It was probably a little bit of nerves. We were kind of rushing. We were rushing our shots but once we settled in, we started scoring in transition.”
“I think our energy just really picked up,” said Konesny, a sophomore guard. “We just really picked it up and we just really wanted it. We were pushing the ball up really well and capitalizing on every opportunity.”
Lawrence, who finished with an unconventional 11-point, 10-steal double-double and two assists, scored five points in the midst of Durand’s key second-quarter run. Konesny, who finished with 12 points, eight assists, five rebounds and two steals, scored four points in the spree, while Hayli Pugh added another four points.
Rebecca Gilbert finished with five points, and Sydney Leydig added seven rebounds with three points.
Hamady, which finished its season at 12-7 overall, was led by Analiya Fields’ seven-points.
Lawrence said that Durand takes pride in its defense and it showed again Wednesday.
“We ran the same defense pretty much the whole game,” Lawrence said. “Because that’s what we’ve stuck too. That’s what we’ve been grinding with and practicing with for basically the whole season after we changed our defense. We realized what we were running at the beginning of the season really wasn’t working.”
When asked about a possible match-up with Owosso in the district finals before the Trojans’ clash with Clio, Lawrence said that Durand feels it has become a better team since the first time the Railroaders played and lost to Owosso, 46-33, at Owosso.
“Well when we played them the first time, we were not at our full potential,” Lawrence said. “We were in and out of sickness and it just wasn’t the best we’ve played. So I think it’s going to be really intense and we’re really going to have to work.”
DURAND SCORING: Rebecca Gilert 2 1-1 5, Sydney Leydig 1 0-2 3, Jordyn Lawrence 4 1-2 11, Izzy Konesny 4 3-6 12, Marissa Harper 1 0-2 2, Raine Smith 0 1-2 1, Hayli Pugh 2 0-0 4, Mackenzi Aslin 0 1-2 1.
HAMADY SCORING: Analiya Fields 3 0-1 7.
