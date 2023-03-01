Durand’s defense denies Hawks, 39-17

Durand senior Jordyn Lawrence receives a pass and turns towards the hoop en route to a second-half layup vs. Flint Hamady during a Division 2 district semifinal at Hamady. Lawrence scored 11 points as the Railroaders downed the Hawks, 39-17. Durand will battle Owosso in Friday’s Division 2 district title game at 7 p.m.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

FLINT — Whoever first said that “defense wins championships” would have to be nodding in approval of the hard-nosed effort the Durand Railroaders turned in during their district semifinal win over Flint Hamady Wednesday night.

The Railroaders employed a disciplined zone front and held Hamady to single digits in every quarter en route to a 39-17 victory on the Hawks’ home court.

