OWOSSO — Jorden Sowash completed his third MHSAA Lower Peninsula state finals race Saturday at Michigan International Speedway.
The Owosso senior fell short of his goal for a top-30 finish, completing the muddy, 3.1-mile layout in 16 minutes, 57.0 seconds, taking 59th in the Division 2 field.
Interviewed the day before the race, Sowash said the state finals was expected to be bittersweet.
“It’s my last high school race,” Sowash said. “Im just going to keep that in mind. I’m not sure if I’m running in college, so this could be my last race — that’s going to be a big factor for me.”
Sowash ranks second on the Owosso all-time cross country list with a time of 16:08.6, which he ran in his first race as a 10th-grader at the St. Johns Under the Lights Invitational Aug. 18, 2017. Record-holder Eli Jenkinson completed the 2012 state finals in 16:05.8.
While Sowash fell short of All-State recognition and the school record, he can be satisfied in knowing he has been among the best cross country runners ever to run at Owosso, Trojans coach Chris Bird said.
“Jorden has been just consistent and driven, just a true leader,” Bird said. “He’s been getting the underclassmen and the varsity crew just revved up for meets, getting everyone in the right frame of mind and getting himself in the right frame of mind. He’s been consistent and peaking at the right point.”
Sowash said his senior season was his steadiest of his career. He placed second at regionals Oct. 26 at Delta College in 16:27.2, and he clocked his best season time (16:22.6) at the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships in Mt. Morris.
“I placed really well at regionals and throughout the entire year, I’ve been really consistent,” Sowash said. “I think that’s more important. Earlier in my career, I had run like a really fast time at the beginning of the year. But I’d get fatigued later in the season.”
Bird said Sowash has also stayed healthy this year.
“We’ve done a couple less meets this season and a little more training,” Bird said. “We’ve also held back at certain points. But also, him being a senior athlete, he’s able to read his body well.”
Sowash finished 80th in the D2 state finals as a junior (17:03.5) and 45th as a sopohomore (16:31.4).
Sowash proved to be one of the best runners in the Flint Metro League this fall, placing second in each of the first two league jamborees and sixth at the league championship meet. He was third at the Bret Clements Bath Invitational, running 16:23.8.
Sowash is also one of the premiere distance runners Owosso has produced in track and field. He finished 16th in the 1,600-meter run (4:33.67) at the MHSAA Division 2 finals as a junior. As a freshman, Sowash ran 21st in the state in the 3,200-meter run (9:47.19).
Sowash said he’ll be gearing up for the track and field season in the coming weeks.
“I think throughout the winter the key will be just staying consistent,” Sowash said. “I’d like to get a record finally. It’s been my goal since the freshman year, but some injuries have come up. I’m really close (to a record) in the 3,200. My (best) is like three seconds off. I really focused on (the mile) last year and right now I think I’m about eight seconds off.”
Sowash said he plans to major in biology or psychology in college. He hasn’t decided where he will attend. Grand Valley State, Central Michigan University and the University of Michigan rank high on his list.
