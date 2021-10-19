WILLIAMSTON — Lansing Catholic dominated possession, but scored just one goal Monday against upset-minded Corunna.
It proved to be just enough.
The Cougars downed the Cavaliers 1-0 in a Division 3 district semifinal at Williamston High School, thanks to Lansing Catholic’s Joshua Otten, who scored off a deflection with 17:09 left in the game. Lansing Catholic (9-3-1) — which enjoyed a 17-1 advantage in shots on goal — advanced to Thursday’s 7 p.m. district finals against No. 7-ranked Williamston (10-6-2), a 4-0 winner over Laingsburg in Monday’s late semifinal.
The Cavaliers (2-15-1) beat Durand 2-1 in their district opener last week and the defense hung tough again against Lansing Catholic. Even though the Cougars held a 6-1 edge in shots on goal in the first 40 minutes, Corunna was right where it wanted to be, according to head coach Kyle Gregoricka.
“For 60 of the 80 minutes our defense played very well,” Gregoricka said. “They scored on one bad deflection and things like that sometimes happen in soccer. I can’t say enough about the effort our guys put forth today, especially our seniors.”
Corunna freshman goalkeeper Paul Galesk made 16 saves, including two or three gems which he had to dive to either side.
Perhaps his best came when he denied Otten a one-on-one breakaway from point-blank range.
However, Lansing Catholic upped the pressure in the early minutes of the second half. Galesk nearly prevented the Lansing Catholic goal but couldn’t gather in the initial shot. Otten trailed on the play and put the ball where Galesk wasn’t.
“It was easily my best game in goal today,” Galesk said.
Despite being outshot 11-0 in the second half, Gregoricka said Corunna’s performance was one it could be proud of.
“Special mention goes out to our three seniors — Luke Tuller, Laurent Lanfranconi and Zac Vovcsko, who played their final game in the Black and Gold,” Gregoricka said. “We’re going to miss them but won’t forget their contributions. Paul Galesk had another great game in goal and all of our players stepped up to play extra minutes with two of our players not available. I’m extremely proud of how these boys represented their school and our town in the postseason.”
