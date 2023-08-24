Mother Nature threw a curveball into the first night of high school football action Thursday as severe thunderstorms interrupted every local team’s opener to some extent. New Lothrop, on the road against Muskegon Catholic Central, got off the lightest.
The Hornets’ game against the Crusaders did experience a lightning delay, but ultimately went four quarters, with New Lothrop prevailing 34-20.
Every other local team saw their game grind to a complete halt. MHSAA regulations state that when lighting is sighted, or thunder is heard, outdoor events must be suspended for a minimum of 30 minutes. This clock resets after each subsequent instance. The maximum amount of time a game scheduled to begin after 3 p.m. can be delayed is 1 1/2 hours, after which it will be suspended indefinitely.
Several of Thursday’s suspended contests — the more competitive ones — are tentatively slated to resume this evening, pending availability of officials. Others, out of reach for one team or another, will go into the books as final.
OWOSSO 28,
EATON RAPIDS 12
OWOSSO — Officials officially stopped Owosso’s contest against Eaton Rapids at 8:40 p.m. during halftime — just after the Trojan Marching Band completed its intermission show at Willman Field.
Owosso athletic director Steve Irelan said the game was tentatively planned to resume at 4 p.m. today.
The Trojans were leading 28-12 at the break.
Owosso took an early 6-0 lead after capitalizing on an Eaton Rapids punt that wasn’t. The Greyhounds’ punter fielded by the a bad snap with his knee on the ground, turning the ball over on downs.
Taking over at the Eaton Rapids 35, Owosso go moving quickly thanks to a 27-yard run by junior running back Hoyt Patrick. Two plays later Patrick was in the end zone on a 1-yard plunge. Owosso’s extra point attempt was blocked, but the Trojans were on their way.
Owosso struck again 3 minutes later. Sophomore quarterback Liam Patrick passed to wide receiver Daniel Wittum for a 16-yard TD. Owosso again failed to get points after — this time a two-point conversion failed — but was up 12-0.
Eaton Rapids pulled to within 12-6 when wide receiver Carvontae Sheppard hauled in an 81-yard TD reception. It came with 4 seconds left in the first quarter. The Greyhounds proved equally inept at PATs, pushing a kick wide left.
Owosso added two more TDs in the second quarter. Liam Patrick fumbled a shotgun snap, but scooped it up and rolled to his right and found Wittum open to the right side. The wide receiver hauled in the pass around the 10-yard line and then pivoted and slipped a would-be tackle and darted in for a 29-yard scoring play. This time, the Trojans were able to add two after Patrick rolled right and high stepped past the goal line. The conversion gave Owosso a 20-6 lead with 9:43 left in the half.
The Trojans got an easy one when Eaton Rapids fumbled a punt snap and Weston Yoho recovered in the end zone for Owosso. Patrick again scored the 2-point conversion and it was 28-6.
Eaton Rapids answered with an 11-yard TD pass to Sheppard on a fourth-down play with just 11 seconds left in the first half. The two-point conversion pass was incomplete.
CORUNNA 40, FOWLERVILLE 0
FOWLERVILLE — Corunna’s season opener vs. Fowlerville went three quarters before its stoppage. The game will not be resuming today, as the Gladiators have had more than enough of the Cavaliers following a 40-0 pummeling.
Corunna didn’t have to punt all night and rarely faced even a third down as the team reeled off big play after big play.
Cavalier senior quarterback Wyatt Bower rushed for 177 yards and three TDs on just six carries, finding the end zone from 5, 85 and 54 yards. He also completed two TD passes to his twin brother Tarick Bower. Those scoring hook-ups covered 47 and 59 yards. In all, tallied 130 passing yards on three completions (and three attempts).
Tarick Bower finished with four catches for 144 yards and those two scores.
Corunna running back Jaden Edington rushed for a 9-yard scoring dash. He rushed for 29 yards on six carries. Edington also had a team-best four tackles with one for a loss. Braden Andrejack had three tackles with an interception.
Corunna outgained the Gladiators 414-66 and outrushed them 246-13. Corunna had 13 first downs to Fowlerville’s 2.
PORTLAND 33, OVID-ELSIE 6
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s contest against Portland is another that won’t be starting back up. The Marauders made limped into halftime down 33-6, and not mistaking the lighting that suspended the game for a light at the end of the tunnel, elected to take the “L” and shift their attention to their Week 2 matchup vs. Otisville LakeVille.
The Marauders’ lone points Thursday came on a 3-yard Tryce Tokar pass to Clayton Fruchey.
Tokar completed 9 of 14 passes for 98 yards, one TD and one interception. Fruchey had five receptions for 72 yards and one TD. Jamison Custer had two catches for 23 yards.
Javen Belill had five tackles for the Marauders, while Tokar had four stops.
CHESANING 9, BATH 6
CHESANING — Chesaning’s home opener vs. Bath was officially suspended at 8:49 p.m. Thursday, just before the third quarter was set to begin.
At the time, the Indians maintained a slim, 9-6 lead over the Fighting Bees. With the score so close, Bath is unwilling to concede the contest, and so the team’s have agreed to start things back up at 6 p.m. tonight.
Chesaning got on the scoreboard first Thursday with a safety early in the first quarter. Defensive linemen Keighan Stoddard and Seth Schlicht bulled past Bath’s offensive line to share the tackle. The play was made possible by an excellent Brayden Florian punt that pinned Bath at its own 2 yard line.
The Indians pushed their lead to 9-0 with a score on the ensuing posession. QB Max Volk found Florian on a wheel route from 30 yards out. Florian’s extra point was good. The Indian’s seemed to be humming.
Their momemtum was arrested somewhat by a 58-yard TD pass from Bath’s Brayden Bennett to tight end Max Parry. Chesaning foiled the ensuing two-point attempt, but the Bees had made it a fight.
Neither team would score in the second quarter. Bath threatened after a 57-yard run from running back Bradlee Uhlmann saw it reach Chesaning’s red zone, but Chesaning’s defense stopped the Bees’ offense on fourth-and-5. Junior linebacker Cal Frasier delivered a big shot to dislodge the ball from Uhlmann on a short pass, and after the ball was tipped up into the air and caught by a Bath player, Volk was perfectly positioned and made the first down-saving tackle.
LAINGSBURG 7, DURAND 6
DURAND — Thursday’s only all-local contest, Laingsburg at Durand, had its start time pushed back from 7 to 8 p.m. in what Durand Athletic Director Bryan Carpenter described as an attempt to avoid the worst of the storm system, which meteorologists initially expected to pass through earlier than it did.
As a result, the Railroaders and the Wolfpack only made it to the second quarter before the game was delayed.
Despite the miserable soup-like pre-storm conditions, both team’s showed plenty of fight before officials called a full halt with Laingsburg up 7-6.
The Wolfpack got the ball to start, with a short kick giving the team favorable field position at their own 45 yard line.
Laingsburg proceeded to methodically work its way down the field with shotgun run after shotgun run. Quarterback Lucas Matthews and running back Jack Borgman took turns toting the ball.
Twice the Railroaders were able to force a fourth down, but both times Borgman was able to convert after taking a direct snap.
Ultimately, Borgman put the Wolfpack up 6-0 on a sweep to the right from 9 yards out, in which he simply outran Durand’s defense. A Jackson Audretsch PAT made it 7-0.
The Railroaders answered with a methodical ground-bound drive of their own. In fact, it was so methodical, that it drained away the remainder of the first quarter. Quarterback Brayden Kelley finally capped it with a 2-yard keeper with 10:36 to go in the second.
Ahead of the Wolfpack’s second possession, a member of the Durand coaching staff could be heard noting that Laingsburg, a spread offense team, hadn’t thrown a pass yet.
The Wolfpack tried one almost immediately afterward, but Matthews’ toss was batted down at the line. A few plays later, however, he found Vance Klont for a 26-yard gain into Durand territory. Laingsburg seemed to be fully in rhythm.
After advancing the ball into the red zone, however, Railroader DB Cameron Bacchus was able to make a drive-saving play, poking the ball away from Borgman and scooping it up off the turf.
There was plenty of good feeling on the Durand sideline after this. Bacchus was presented with a “turnover chain” and a Durand player opined that if the Railroaders could score here, they would be in good shape to get the win, as they were set to receive the ball after halftime.
This did not come to pass, however, as, a few plays later, Laingsburg’s Audretsch recovered a Levi Smith fumble, giving the Wolfpack possession before the storm rolled in. The game is scheduled to resume at 6 p.m.
