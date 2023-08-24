Mother Nature threw a curveball into the first night of high school football action Thursday as severe thunderstorms interrupted every local team’s opener to some extent. New Lothrop, on the road against Muskegon Catholic Central, got off the lightest.

The Hornets’ game against the Crusaders did experience a lightning delay, but ultimately went four quarters, with New Lothrop prevailing 34-20.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.