FOWLERVILLE — Collin Thompson pitched a four-hit shutout over five innings as Corunna blanked Fowlerville 10-0 in the first game of a nonconference doubleheader Thursday.
Corunna (16-14) dropped the nightcap, 12-6.
Thompson struck out three and walked two in Game 1 while throwing only 62 pitches. The Cavaliers clubbed nine hits with Cole Mieske, Porter Zeeman and Caleb Stahr all bagging two apiece. Zeeman and Stahr both doubled and drove in two runs.
Thompson had two of Corunna’s 10 hits in Game 2, but Corunna made four errors.
Carson Socia and Kaiden DeVellis each pitched three innings for the Cavaliers. Socia gave up six runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks. DeVellis gave up six runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked two.
Owosso, Lake Fenton trade wins
OWOSSO — Zach Evon and Wyatt Leland teamed up to pitch Owosso past Lake Fenton 8-4 Thursday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Evon worked the first four innings, striking out two. Leland went the final three innings, giving up one run and striking out three.
Jay Tuttle drove in three runs for Owosso and joined Peyton Fields with two hits.
In Game 2, Lake Fenton topped Owosso, 7-0. Evon had two of Owosso’s six hits. Leland, Cody Fields, Branix Pakosz and Ben Welz pitched for Owosso.
Dansville sweeps O-E
DANSVILLE — Dansville swept Ovid-Elsie 8-5 and 8-3 Thursday.
The Marauders (3-24) were led by Perrien Rasch in Game 1, who batted 2-for-3 with a double and one RBI. Braxton Stenger batted 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
Brandon Zruna took the pitching loss. He worked 32/3 innings and gave up seven hits and eight runs. He struck out one and walked three.
In Game 2, Ovid-Elsie’s Rasch, Dylan Carman and Tyler Bancroft all had one hit.
Carson Gregory took the loss. Ian Hehrer pitched four innings of relief, giving up one run on six hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Byron sweeps Atherton
BURTON — Byron took two games from Burton Atherton Thursday, 11-1 and 15-0.
Glen L’Esperance pitched five innings in the 11-1 victory. L’Esperance struck out five and walked none. He gave up one hit and one run.
Caleb Joslin stroked two hits in three trips to the plate.
In Game 2, Jay Harris worked three innings and Cole Staton pitched one inning of relief. Harris gave up no runs and two hits with seven strikeouts and no walks. Staton allowed just one hit.
Troy Bedell and Trevor Ritter each had one hit and three RBIs for the Eagles.
