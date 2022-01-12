OWOSSO — First-year head coach David Williams is trying to instill a winning culture for Owosso boys basketball.
The Trojans are still a work in progress after falling 55-38 Tuesday to Linden, dropping to 0-6 on the season. Linden (6-3) 5-foot-10 senior guard Reichen Lund scored 34 points, drilling five 3-pointers.
Owosso went 0-14 in last winter’s COVID-shortened campaign and the team was 1-20 in 2019-20 and 0-21 in 2018-19. Tuesday’s loss was the Trojans’ 32nd straight, dropping the program to just 1-62 over its last 63 contests. The Trojans’ last win was nearly two years ago, coming Jan. 24, 2020, in a 48-47 victory over Corunna — which itself snapped a 30-game skid.
Williams said Owosso’s No. 1 goal right now is tightening up its defense. After allowing an average of 74 points over first five games, Owosso did show some signs of improvement against Linden. The 55 allowed were a season low for Owosso. But Lund was able to get open for too many open looks, he said.
“The biggest thing is we are showing big signs of improvement right now,” Williams said. “We’re not where we want to be by any stretch of the imagination. But we are taking huge steps forward. We’ve changed up our style to what they’ve been doing for the last 20 years, so we’re asking the kids to come out and completely change the way they play. The bottom line is we’ve got to execute a little bit better on offense and show a little bit more basketball IQ; but they’re playing hard and that’s the hardest thing right now.”
Owosso senior forward Chrishaun Bates scored six of his team-high eight points in the fourth quarter. Senior guard Teddy Worthington added seven points while Cody Fields, Weston Yoho and Andrew Lewis all scored five for Owosso.
Corbin Thompson’s 3-pointer from the top of the key gave Owosso a 3-0 lead in the early minutes. The Trojans held Linden scoreless for the first five minutes with a hard-working man-to-man defense, before the Eagles scored the final 10 points of the quarter.
Despite 3-pointers from Worthington, Fields and Yoho in the second quarter, Linden expanded its lead to 24-14 by halftime and 38-23 after three quarters.
Bates, a 6-foot-2 forward, said the Trojans showed good intensity on the defensive end.
“We’ve been practicing defense because that’s what we’ve struggled with so far,” Bates said. “Every practice we just practice harder on defense. We focused on defense tonight.”
Williams said playing sound defense is the No. 1 goal.
“We’re doing our best to play hard all the time, top to bottom and we had 32 minutes of the kids playing as hard as they could today,” Williams said. “The execution on offense will come. We’re giving up way too many points. Today was definitely better but we have to learn how to close that gap.”
Bates said the Trojans took care of the ball better than they did in Friday’s 74-42 loss to Lake Fenton and that helped Owosso stay in the game longer.
“We threw a lot of turnovers last game,” Bates said. “We threw a couple of turnovers this game, but not as many as last game. I think we’re getting better handling the ball and rebounding.”
Williams said he would like to see more of Owosso taking the ball to the bucket. The Trojans will get better on offense as the season progresses, he said.
“I thought we were a little bit timid against their size and length,” Williams said. “We weren’t driving at first but as the game wore on they got a little more comfortable.”
OWOSSO SCORING: Chrishaun Bates 2 4-4 8, Teddy Worthington 2 2-3 7, Cody Fields 1 2-2 5, Corbin THompson 2 0-0 5, Weston Yoho 2 0-0 5, Andrew Lewis 2 1-4 5, Chase Zalecki 1 1-3 3. Totals 12 10-16 38.
LINDEN: Reichen Lund 12 5-7 34. Totals 22 5-18 55.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.