ELSIE — Yards were hard to come by for Ovid-Elsie in its MHSAA Division 6 district final vs. Lansing Catholic on Friday.
The Marauders were held to just 36 yards in the first half and 86 for the entire game, en route to laying a goose-egg at the worst possibly time in a 20-0 loss.
The Cougars (6-5), who sidelined previously unbeaten Durand last week, ended Ovid-Elsie’s season at 8-3.
Jack Jacobs completed 14 of 20 passes for 160 yards and two TDs with one interception for Lansing Catholic.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Travis Long said his defense played relatively well, but the Marauders could never get their offense on track.
“We had trouble getting to their linebackers (on running plays) and that sort of set the tone for the night — we couldn’t get anything going,” Long said. “I mean we had plenty of opportunities. Our defense played really well. They fought and they (the Cougars) had a couple of big plays on us — a long touchdown run where we thought we had him wrapped up — but then broke it. It kind of took a little wind out of our sails. But I’m proud of our boys.”
Lansing Catholic scored on its first drive of the night as Jacobs rolled right and lofted a 6-yard scoring strike to Ty Rakan in the right corner of the end zone. It came with 7:26 left in the first quarter.
Ovid-Elsie’s Perrien Rasch intercepted a Cougar pass near the Marauder goal line to thwart Lansing Catholic’s second drive of the night.
But Lewis, the Cougar’s running back, broke loose for a 44-yard TD run with 9:45 left in the second quarter. It appeared he was hemmed in near the sidelines but the talented runner made the Marauders miss. The two-point conversion failed and it was 13-0.
The Marauders were then stopped twice inside the Cougar 40-yard line late in the first half. O-E had a fourth-and-9 at the 29 but threw an incomplete pass with 1:03 left in the half. The Marauders couldn’t cash in in the final few seconds of the half after forcing a punt.
Lansing Catholic took a 20-0 lead when Jacobs hit Lewis in perfect stride on a 57-yard TD pass down the right sidelines. It came with 11:38 left in the third quarter.
The Marauders stopped the Cougars twice inside the red zone in the third quarter.
O-E got the ball at the 50 with 8:57 left in the game and Tryce Tokar broke loose for a 24-yard keeper to the 26. But that’s where the Marauders were stopped on downs moments later.
Ovid-Elsie senior outside linebacker Landon Stoneman had 13 tackles, including six for losses. Stoneman finished the game with three sacks. He said the Marauders gave it their best but came up a little short.
“On defense, I mean, we’re all about responding,” Stoneman said. “Offensively we couldn’t get anything going but our defense took a moment and every play we gave it our max … We gave them our heart on defense.”
Clay Wittenberg added nine tackles with one sack.
“We tried our best tonight,” Wittenberg said. “We just couldn’t get anything going on offense.”
Perrien Rasch led the Marauders’ offense, gaining 34 yards on 11 carries. Tokar completed 4 of 21 passes for just 17 yards.
The Cougars led in total yardage, 276-86, and first downs, 15-6. The Marauders converted just 2 of 16 third-down attempts.
Ovid-Elsie held the Cougars to just 4 of 15 on third-down tries.
