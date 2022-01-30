LAINGSBURG — Noah Hagerty, Laingsburg’s senior shooting guard, relishes his role as “defensive stopper.”
Hagerty has made a living off of keeping the opposing team’s best scoring guard off his game. His quickness, anticipation, physicality and toughness have helped him shine in that specific role.
At just 5-foot-8, he will often guard players 5 to 7 inches taller.
“We need him in the line-up to make the right plays and the right passes,” Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill. “He’s not going to put up huge numbers in the scoring column. He is super selective with his shot. But he’s one of those guys who can do rare things, like stop guys from driving to the basket. He’s a tremendous one-on-one defender.”
Hagerty gave a very simple explanation for his defensive style.
“Mostly I just stand in front and not pick up fouls, so I can guard them and not have them get to the line,” he said.
Three weeks ago, in Laingsburg’s 65-56 win over Pewamo-Westphalia, Hagerty was given the job of slowing down P-W standout Jamison Eklund. Eklund finished with 24 points, but found the scoring much harder to come by in the second half against Hagerty. As a bonus, Hagerty himself scored in double figures.
“In a game like P-W, Noah ended up with 10 points against one of the best teams in our league,” Morrill said. “Jamison Eklund is probably 7 inches taller and maybe 40 pounds heavier. But we trusted Noah in being so physical. As a small guy, he’s unnbelievably physical and strong.”
Hagerty said he was ready for the challenge.
“(Eklund) was lighting it up all year,” he said. “He kind of lit it up against us in the first half a little bit. And then I got moved to guard him in the second half. I guarded him in the second half and kind of shut him down and it kind of slowed their offense down.”
Laingsburg finished with a 21-10 fourth-quarter run for the victory. Both teams share first place in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference at 6-1.
Hagerty had another big defensive game Wednesday when Laingsburg defeated CMAC foe Middleton Fulton, 50-37. Hagerty held Pirates standout Joe Iung to just eight points.
“Iung is a very difficult kid to guard because he puts his head down and he draws fouls constantly. ” Morrill said. “You not only have got to keep him from shooting 3s but you’ve got to keep him from penetrating — not completely, but you have to be able to do that without fouling him. I told Noah, ‘You’ve got to stay in front of him.’ And he was able to do it.”
Keeping Laingsburg in the thick of the CMAC race is one of the biggest incentives for such a defensive performance, Hagerty said.
“That was a big win for us,” Hagerty said. “We’d love to win the conference. It’s going to be tough, but it’s doable. We’ll most likely have to beat P-W at P-W — which is never an easy thing to do but I think we have the team to do it.”
One of the biggest assets of Laingsburg’s squad is its ability to rebound well, Hagerty said.
“We focus a lot on rebounding to be our big thing,” Hagerty said. “We have a lot of guys who can rebound. I would say we mostly look to rebound and get more possessions and run transition and outrun teams. Because we have a lot of depth.”
Hagerty helps Laingsburg in a number of different ways and chances are good it won’t be scoring most of the time.
“He’s a super unselfish kid,” said Morrill. “Statistics are not why he plays basketball. He may start a game and play his minutes and have only shot once or twice. He’ll have a couple of assists. He’s always in the right position. He’s always setting the right screen.”
Hagerty said his college plans are undecided. He’s leaning toward majoring in engineering, with Lansing Community College a potential destination. Hagerty maintains a 3.8 GPA.
