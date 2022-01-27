NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s wrestling team remained unbeaten in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference with a pair of victories Wednesday.
The Hornets topped Otisville LakeVille 59-24 and Mt. Morris 63-6. New Lothrop received two pin victories apiece from Jack Kulhanek (145 pounds), Colton Symons (160) and Daven Lockwood (112).
Also going 2-0 on the night for the Hornets were Brady Gross (171), Grayson Orr (215), Isiah Pasik (285) and Caleb Sharp (130).
Durand also fared 2-0 Wednesday, defeating LakeVille 42-30 and Mt. Morris 65-9. Posting two pins apiece for the Railroaders were Bryce Benford (145 pounds), Darrin Alward (152) and Ty Fielder (130, 135).
Also going 2-0 for Durand were Hayden Simmons (140), Logan Goul (171) and Cameron Bacchus (112).
Corunna pins Brandon, Swartz Creek
SWARTZ CREEK — Corunna’s wrestling team swept Ortonville Brandon 57-23 and Swartz Creek 47-34 Wednesday to rise to 2-2 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
D’Angelo Campos had two pin victories for the Cavaliers at 112 pounds.
Also going 2-0 for Corunna were Colin Lavery (160), Decklan Davis (171), Dontae Chunko (135), Caden Minton (145) and Xavier Anderson (152).
Chesaning tops O-E
CHESANING — Chesaning turned back Ovid-Elsie 48-24 in MMAC wrestling action Wednesday.
Highlighted by Lane Miller’s 11-second pin at 171 pounds, the Indians collected nine victories, with six of them coming on unopposed wins. Cody Chalco recorded an 8-5 decision over Dylan Taylor at 285 for Chesaning. Chesaning’s Connor Everett posted a 5-0 decision over Gavyn Perry at 140.
Ovid-Elsie’s Clayton Juhas was a 17-second pin winner at 130 pounds. The Marauders also received pin victories from Talan Parsons at 103, in 5:31 over Quinton Everett; and Sam Grubaugh in 5:16 over 125-pound foe Keyra Garcia.
The Marauders also won unopposed at 160.
Ovid-Elsie downed Byron 30-21 to break even on the night. The Marauders received pin victories from Josh Everden (160) in 3:38 over Hunter Skrbeck; Cole Workman (125) in 1:15 over Boone Shettler; and Gavyn Perry (145) in 3:45 over Skylar Herbst. Ovid-Elsie captured two forfeit wins at 103 and 112.
Byron received pin triumphs from Layton Ciszewski at 171, in 1:11 over Dylan Coven; and Matt Johnson at 285, in 49 seconds over Taylor. Brooke Herbst of Byron collected a 12-8 win over Grubaugh at 130.
The Eagles won unopposed at 215.
Owosso falls to Clio, Linden
LINDEN — Owosso suffered losses to Clio, 52-21, and Linden, 51-28, Wednesday.
The loss to Clio dropped the Trojans to 0-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division. The Trojans received pin victories from Owen Ott (103) in 3:40 and Ethan Reed (152) in 5:55.
Carson Moore won unopposed at 112, while Avynn Dilts collected a 9-7 decision win at 135.
Against Linden, Owosso received pins from Owen Ott in 1:08. Dilts in 4:44 and Chris Ott in 1:12 at 285. The Trojans also received a forfeit win from Zach Rye at 160 and a 13-3 major decision from Taylor Lange at 145.
