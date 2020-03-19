PERRY — Perry boys basketball coach Mike Shauver said Wednesday night by email he will step down from his position following the official conclusion of the season.
Shauver, who has coached Perry the past 10 seasons, has led the Ramblers to Greater Lansing Activities Conference championships the past two seasons. This season, Perry shared the GLAC crown with Stockbridge and Leslie as all three finished 10-2 in league play.
Shauver’s teams have fared 47-15 over the past three years, including a career-best 18-4 record this winter. His 10-year coaching record stands at 114-95.
The Ramblers were set to clash with Ovid-Elsie for the Division 2 district championship but the game was put on hold when the MHSAA suspended all postseason action due to coronavirus concerns. The MHSAA has directed all member schools to suspend activities in sports for all seasons through at least April 5.
When the season might continue, whether it will be postponed further, or canceled altogether, remains up in the air.
Shauver, replying to a message by email, said he won’t be coaching basketball beyond this season.
“Though the season hasn’t officially ended yet I thought I would let you know, as I imagine it will be posted soon,” Shauver wrote.
Shauver is a 2001 Perry High School graduate who played basketball, football and baseball for the Ramblers. He said it was time to take a break from coaching.
“(I’m) just honored to coach at the school I graduated from,” Shauver wrote. “Ten years ago, my goal was to bring the basketball program back to championship level and I was able to do that. Unfortunate with how the end of the season has gone, but just time to move on and have a new voice lead the program. Never a good time to step down, but felt like time is right. Will miss the boys and the games, but just burnt out on all the other outside stuff that comes along with coaching.”
Shauver also said he would also not continue to serve as an assistant football coach at Perry.
He was approved as Perry’s boys basketball coach Sept. 27, 2010. Shauver also coached Perry’s seventh-grade basketball team and freshman squad.
The move leaves the Ramblers without coaches for both their varsity basketball programs for the time being. Perry girls varsity basketball coach Tim Beebe announced last week he was also stepping down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.