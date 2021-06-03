OWOSSO — Owosso coach JoEllen Smith recorded career wins No. 799 and No. 800 and the Trojans won the Flint Metro League outright Wednesday with a 2-1, 11-1 doubleheader sweep of Lake Fenton.
Smith, now in her 38th season, downplayed her milestone after the Trojans edged Linden by one game for the league crown.
“The league championship is more important — these kids have worked so hard for it,” Smith said.
Though Owosso standout pitcher Macy Irelan pitched a no-hitter in Game 1, Owosso needed a clever base-running coaching move by Smith in the sixth inning to secure a 2-1 win. The Blue Devils took a 1-0 lead in the first inning after Irelan walked the first batter, who moved to second on a stolen base, reached third on a groundout and scored on a wild pitch.
The Trojans were held hitless for the first 32/3 innings by Lake Fenton’s Camryn McMillan, but tied the game in the fourth on Madyson Rainey’s walk, Karley Kincaid’s sacrifice bunt and Reese Thayer’s bloop single to left.
Owosso broke through again in the sixth as Kendall Anderson hit a leadoff double to left field and was bunted over to third by Irelan. The Lake Fenton infielder then threw out Irelan on a close play at first.
Smith, who coaches third base on offense, gave Anderson the green light to head for home. Smith said one of the umpires indicated that the fielder interfered with Anderson’s baserunning on the play and the coach immediately decided to send Anderson home.Anderson scored despite a collision with the Lake Fenton catcher.
“I knew with the umpire’s hand out that she could go to the plate without any consequences,” Smith said. “He might send her back to third but then they made the play … It was a great bunt and nobody expected it from my No. 3 hitter, my best hitter.”
Irelan, batting a team-high .539 entering the game, agreed.
“That is the first time that I’ve ever bunted in a game,” Irelan said. “And to have the No. 3 or the No. 4 batter put down a bunt is quite risky.”
Anderson, a junior right fielder, said she was stunned when Smith ordered her to run home.
“She said, ‘Go home,’ and I was like, ‘OK, but …,’” Anderson said.
Irelan set Lake Fenton down in order in the seventh and Owosso (28-3, 21-1 Metro League) had locked up no worse than a share of the league title. Linden was second at 20-2 and Lake Fenton finished its league campaign at 12-9.
The sweep cemented the Trojans’ sixth conference title under Smith.
“It’s amazing,” Anderson said. “800 wins is crazy for anybody, coaching in any sport and for it to be our coach is really special … To put another one (title) on the wall, it’s always a dream. We did it my freshman year and it’s great to do it another year. Hopefully next year as well.”
Irelan struck out 14 in the contest. Owosso escaped despite only four hits from Reyn Tuttle, Anderson, Jamie Maier and Thayer.
“The first game wasn’t easy but it was that mental toughness that we talk about,” Smith said. “They come out a little scared and they think that they have more at stake than the other team when it’s just the opposite … It just took us a while to get the bats going.”
The Trojans then enjoyed a far less stressful 11-1 victory in six innings in the nightcap as Irelan pitched a two-hitter with eight strikeouts and two walks.
“I knew going into the first game that there was a lot at risk — Jo’s 800th win and our conference title,” Irelan said. “So after winning the first one and going into the second one, I felt more relaxed, the girls were behind me and the support system was there.”
Owosso took a 4-0 lead in the second inning with three hits and three Lake Fenton errors. The Trojans added three more runs in the third and four runs in the sixth.
Maier batted 3-for-3 with an RBI. Irelan doubled and tripled, while Anderson and Tuttle doubled and singled. Tuttle drove in the final Trojan run with a single to center to clinch the mercy-rule win.
“I’m very excited that I was part of her 800th win,” Irelan said. “My sister Mallory was part of her 700th win. It’s really cool to see how far we’ve come and how many games we’ve won since 2018.”
Owosso returns to action Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Division 2 district tournament at Fowlerville. The Trojans face Williamston.
