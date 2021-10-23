NEW LOTHROP — Unranked New Lothrop led 14-7 at halftime against No. 2-ranked Frankenmuth following quarterback Jack Kulhanek’s 3-yard keeper with just 49 seconds left in the first half.
But the Eagles, just as they did last week against Essexville-Garber, seemed to get stronger in the second half. Frankenmuth quarterback Cole Jankowski’s three TD runs helped the Eagles win the second half 21-0 and defeat the Hornets 28-14 to complete a 9-0 regular season.
New Lothrop finished its regular season 6-3, but coach Clint Galvas said his team proved it could play with the best. His team is now battle-tested for a playoff run.
“I hate the whole moral victory thing when we lose a game, but there is a lot to take away from this game,” Galvas said. “We did well and we brought 18 varsity guys into this game. And I thought we played with them for quite a while.”
Frankenmuth, in contrast, had just one player who started both ways.
“It definitely shows we can compete with anyone,” New Lothrop defensive tackle/offensive tackle Isiah Pasik said. “We definitely put great effort into it. It might not always come out the best but at least we try our best.”
It was a game that pitted two teams that both reached the state championship game a year ago. New Lothrop won the Division 7 state title by beating Traverse City St. Francis, 42-35. Frankenmuth was the Division 5 state runner-up, losing out to Grand Rapids Catholic Central, 48-21.
Frankenmuth was the definite winner in the trenches Friday, offsetting New Lothrop’s big-play start. Frankenmuth outrushed New Lothrop, 282-42, and outgained the Hornets in total yardage, 290-195. The Eagles owned a 23-9 advantage in first downs.
Yet it was New Lothrop with the lead at halftime. After forcing Frankenmuth to punt on its first possession and starting at its own 1-yard line, it took New Lothrop just one play to put points on the board. Kulhanek faded back to pass and found running back Garrett Mangino open to his right on a screen pass. Mangino broke free at the line and sprinted untouched down the right sideline for a 7-0 lead with 7:47 left in the first quarter.
“My guess was that they were going to bring pressure and try to get a safety or something and we just sort of guessed right,” Galvas said.
Frankenmuth tied the score with just 6.8 seconds left in the first quarter as Jankowski hit paydirt on a 3-yard run.
New Lothrop retook the lead after Grayson Orr’s solo tackle on a fourth down gave the Hornets the ball near midfield. Two Frankenmuth penalties — including an unsportsmanslike infraction and a roughing the quarterback call — combined with receptions by Cannan Cromwell and Rafael Woods, placed the ball at the Eagle 15. Kulhanek scored on a 3-yard burst with less than a minute left in the first half.
The the Eagles’ running game hit full stride.
Frankenmuth stopped New Lothrop on its first drive of the second half and then engineered a drive of its own, culminating in running back Cole Lindow’s 18-yard scoring run with 5:58 left in the third quarter to tie it at 14.
Frankenmuth added two more TDs in the fourth. Jankowski scored on a 1-yard run with 10:43 left and added a 2-yard run with 5:05 left.
“Everything we wanted out of this game, we got,” Galvas said. “Obviously we didn’t win the game … We wanted to see where we were. Week 1 we wanted to see where we were after coming off the offseason right away. And then we wanted to see where we were at the end of the regular season. That’s why we bookend our schedule with some big games like this. I think it’s the only thing that prepares you in the long run.”
New Lothrop held a 153-8 edge in passing yardage. Kulhanek completed 6 of 16 passes with one TD and one interception. Rafael Woods had three grabs for 39 yards.
The leading defenders for the Hornets were Brady Gross and Nick Barnette each with 12 tackles. Gross had a fumble recovery while Grayson Orr had eight tackles.
