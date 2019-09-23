NEW LOTHROP — Defending state champion New Lothrop is unbeaten and ranked No. 1 in Division 7 after four weeks.
Senior quarterback Avery Moore says this year’s team is a different squad from the one that won it all — but the Hornets still are setting their sights on a return to Ford Field.
“It’s a new season and new team and we’re no longer the 2018 championship Hornets,” he said. “We’re now the 2019 Hornets and we’ve got to make our own mark.”
New Lothrop graduated six starters on offense and six on defense — including wide receiver/running back/defensive back Aidan Harrison, last year’s Associated Press Division 7-8 Player of the Year who is now a true freshman defensive back at the University of Missouri. New Lothrop also replaced four starters along the offensive line.
“I think both football teams were talented in their own ways,” the 6-foot-3 Grand Valley State University commit said. “I was close with last year’s team and I’m close to this year’s team. It’s hard for me to say who’s better because this year’s team has strengths in certain areas and last year’s team had strengths in certain areas.”
Moore passed for 1,706 yards and 20 touchdowns, rushing for another 1,665 yards and 26 scores last season while guiding the Hornets past Madison Heights Madison, 50-44, at Ford Field in the Division 7 state finals. He was named a first-team All-Stater by the Associated Press and was The Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year.
Moore — a three-year starter at quarterback — Will Muron, Julius Garza, Jacob Graves and Dylan Shaydik were all key players in the title run and form the core of the 2019 Hornets. New Lothrop head coach Clint Galvas said Moore’s knowledge and experience are invaluable while running the offense.
“Having Avery back for his senior year is huge for us,” Galvas said. “He knows everything we do inside and out. I thought the last half of the year last year, he was really in control out there as far as running our offense. We do so much on the field reading as far as in the middle of the play, you’ve got to make a decision, (run-pass options) and jet reads. I would say 80 percent of our offense is that.”
Galvas said Moore is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state.
“What sets him apart from others is just his cerebral-ness on the field,” Galvas said. “I’ve said since he was a sophomore, he’s got one of the strongest arms of a high school quarterback I’ve ever seen.”
New Lothrop improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference Friday with a 42-21 victory over Montrose in a battle of ranked unbeaten teams.
Moore passed for 195 yards and three touchdowns, also running for 98 yards and two touchdowns.
He has nine passing TDs with no interceptions so far, completing 35 of 64 passes for 541 yards (54.7 percent). He’s rushed for 252 yards and six TDs, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
Defensively at free safety, he has 10 tackles and two interceptions.
In last year’s Division 7 title game Moore ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns — three in the fourth quarter — in the highest-scoring MHSAA championship game of all time. He also completed 7 of 13 passes for 99 yards.
His performance opposite Madison Heights All-State quarterback Austin Brown turned heads, and colleges soon came calling. Moore announced his commitment to play at Grand Valley in July.
Youngstown State, Saginaw Valley State and Northern Michigan also expressed interest, he said, but Grand Valley stood out.
“I loved the coaching staff at Grand Valley, it’s avery close-knit group and very respectable people,” he said. “They were very connected and liked to keep tabs on us. As a recruit I really liked that and I just like how things are ran there.”
Moore’s major area of study is “still up in the air,” the senior said.
Moore has also starred in basketball at New Lothrop, playing all positions. He was named to The Argus-Press All-Area second team last winter, leading the team in four categories — rebounding (7.7 per game), steals (2.7) and blocked shots (3.3). He also averaged 6.9 points.
