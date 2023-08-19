WILLIAMSTON — It was a first-place performance by the Owosso girls swimming and diving team Saturday.
The Trojans won the Williamston Invitational with 439.5 points. Williamston was second (422.5) while Corunna splashed third (331).
The Argus-Press
Lily Pumford was part of three first-place performances for the Trojans. Pumford won the 50-yard butterfly and 100 backstroke. She also joined forces with teammates Birdie Tkaczyk, Mia Lentz and Jordyn Guru to win the medley relay.
Lentz was also first in the 100 breaststroke.
Owosso got runner-up efforts from Grace Lobb (50 breaststroke), Quinn Schemenauer (100 free), Liz McCroan (50 free), Jalyn Miller (50 bnackstroke) and Tkaczyk (individual medley).
CROSS COUNTRY
Crandell, Summerland
spark Owosso’s sixth-place
run at Under the Lights Invite
ST. JOHNS — Sophomore Emma Crandell and senior Libby Summerland led the way for the Owosso girls at Friday’s Under the Lights Cross Country Inviational.
Crandell ran 13th in the large school girls division in 20 minutes, 40 seconds. Summerland was right behind in 14th place in 20:59.6.
Owosso placed sixth in the 13-school team standings with 156 points.
The Trojans’ Julionna West ran 22nd (21:33.3) while teammate Natalie Summerland (32nd, 22:00.3) also made the top 35. Skotti Ball-Duley was 91st (24:45).
The Owosso boys finished 12th out of 13 teams with 332 points. Simon Erfourth ran 20th in 17:27.6 while Trojan Max Baade finished 80th in 19:37.7. Owosso’s Charlie Agnew was 120th in 20:56.3. Trojan Ariston Dallas was 166th in 23:06.9.
Rathka leads Laingsburg runners
ST. JOHNS — Laingsburg’s Emily Rathka ran 12th in the girls small school division at Friday’s St. Johns Under the Lights Cross Country Invitational.
Rathka clocked a time of 20 minutes, 52.3 seconds.
The Wolfpack girls finished fifth out of 18 schools in the division with 217 points. Ovid-Elsie ran eighth with 2338 while New Lothrop was 13th with 297.
Clarissa Baese of Ovid-Elsie ran 25th (22:11) while Marauder teammate Piper White ran 28th (22.16). Ovid-Elsie’s Kaia Spiess was 38th (23:06) while Laingsburg’s Hazel Burley was 44th (23:17.9) and Evelyn Logghe was 46th (23:20.1). New Lothrop’s Josie Bauman finished 47th in 23:29.9.
In the boys’ small school race, Laingsburg finished 12th with 335 points while New Lothrop was 14th (392) and Ovid-Elsie ran 15th (394).
Laingsburg’s Noah Devereaux ran 21st in 17:32.1 while Ovid-Elsie’s Clay Powell finished 29th in 17:51.5. New Lothrop’s top runner was Lieu Vincke, who finished 66th in 19:45.9.
