It’s December 31 and the last day of 2018.
As the big silver ball is set to drop at midnight and we are ready to ring in 2019, what better time to look back on some of the top local sports stories of 2018?
Here are those stories, ranked in no particular order:
Corunna’s Javen Howes wins state bowling title
Howes captures a Division 3 individual boys state championship in Muskegon at Northway Lanes. Howes’ feat was historic. He became the first individual state bowling champion in Shiawassee County history. He beat Portland junior Jack Dalman in two games, 429-317. Howes rolled games of 194 and 235.
Austin Wolford of New Lothrop wins individual state title
New Lothrop junior Austin Wolford wins a Division 4 state individual wrestling title at 145 pounds. Wolford is also selected as the Argus-Press All-Area Wrestler of the Year. Wolford finished 52-2 on the season with titles at the New Lothrop Hall of Fame Tournament, the Genesee Area Conference tournament, districts, regionals and states.
New Lothrop’s wrestling team falls in state finals
The New Lothrop wrestling squad, coached by Jeff Campbell, lost in the state title match to Hudson for the second straight season, 34-22, in Kalamazoo in the Division 4 team finals. It marked the fifth straight season the teams had battled for the crown, with the Hornets winning the first three in that time frame. The Hornets led early 9-6 but then fell behind 34-9 as the Tigers clinched the crown with three matches left.
Annese, Brady lead Ferris St. to brink of Division II title
Two area sports figures lead Ferris State University’s football team to the brink of an NCAA Division II national championship. Tony Annese, a 1979 Corunna High grad and former head coach at Montrose, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Jenison and Muskegon, helps Ferris deliver a 15-1 campaign as its head coach. Brady, a former state-title winning quarterback at Chesaning and national title-winning quarterback at Grand Valley State in 2002, serves as an assistant coach at Ferris. He coaches linebackers for Ferris. The Bulldogs reach the NCAA national title game but fall 49-47 to Valdosta State in McKinney, Texas on Dec. 15. Ferris had a chance to tie with 1:37 left but failed on a two-point conversion pass.
Hornets’ Nick Johnson falls one hit short of tying record
New Lothrop senior shortstop Nick Johnson falls one hit short of tying Drew Henson’s state record for most hits in a high school baseball career.
Johnson finishes with 256 hits in his four-year career while faring 0-for-2 in an 8-1 loss to Madison Heights Bishop Foley in the Division 3 state quarterfinals at Saginaw Valley State University. Henson had 257 hits for Brighton High School from 1995-1998.
Johnson does match his school record for hits in a season with 78 hits his senior year. Johnson’s 78 hits is tied for third best in state history for a single season. New Lothrop, coached by Ben Almasy, finishes the season at 39-4.
Carson Vincent captures Player of the Year honors, dies later in year
Ovid-Elsie senior forward Carson Vincent overcomes a broken hand to capture The Argus-Press All-Area Basketball Player of the Year award. Vincent leads the Marauders to their first league title since 1984 and Ovid-Elsie also captures a district championship.
Vincent averaged 20.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. The forward’s injury came to his dominant shooting hand, his right one, but he learned to adapt and shoot left-handed.
The Marauders finish 18-5. Vincent also stars in football and track and field and, after graduating, moves on to study and play basketball at Mid Michigan College in Mount Pleasant.
Vincent then tragically dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound later in the year. The 2018 Ovid-Elsie graduate was just 17 years old.
Erik Jones of Byron captures first career Cup win at Daytona
Byron native Erik Jones, 22, wins his first NASCAR Monster Energy Series win of his career at Daytona International Speedway July 7. Jones earned his milestone victory at one of the nation’s most prestigious tracks, edging Martin Truex Jr. to win the Coke Zero Sugar 400 under the lights. He also made his first career playoff appearance in 2018.
Perry girls basketball team overcomes tragedy with title season
The Perry girls basketball team loses one of its players to a tragic SUV rollover crash in February but somehow persevered and 19 days later captured a Greater Lansing Activites Conference title with a 50-45 win over Olivet.
The Ramblers finished 12-0 in league play and finished the regular season at 14-5.
Junior Kacie Crawford was killed in an SUV rollover accident Feb. 3 along an icy stretch of I-69.
Several other students were injured in the crash including Crawford’s sister, Miranda Crawford, who also played on the Perry basketball team.
Senior point guard Ali DeLau scored 17 points in the title-clinching win Feb. 22. Gracie Ohlmer scored 10 points and Alicia McConnell made two big layups in the final 37 seconds.
Teams throughout Shiawassee County paid their respects to Crawford following the tragedy by wearing red ribbons or red sweaters or simply through cards, flowers or other tributes.
Act of heroism from ‘a rival’
Corunna freshman swimmer Xavier Staubs helped save a drowning swimmer from Owosso during a swim meet at Corunna Jan. 4. Staubs had just completed the anchor leg of the 200-yard medley relay at Olmsted Pool when he noticed commotion from fans.
Seeing members of the crowd pointing to a fellow swimming sinking to the bottom, he reacted immediately. He swam to the rescue of Kamrin Samson, a first-year swimmer for Owosso, sinking to the bottom and going limp. But he pulled him to the surface.
Although Samson stopped breathing for a moment, he had a pulse. Others helped and the young Owosso swimmer was brought back with the aid of a sternum rub from Owosso coach Mike Gute. It was a group effort from several quick-acting personals who helped Samson recover, but Staubs was noted for his special and prompt action.
Twin state football titles
For the first time in history, two varsity football teams from Shiawassee County won state championships in the same season — Morrice and New Lothrop.
Morrice crafted a 13-0 season and won the MHSAA Eight-Player Division 1 title by defeating Pickford 44-16 in the Superior Dome in Marquette. Senior quarterback Hunter Nowak rushed for 217 yards and three TDs for coach Kendall Crockett’s Orioles, whose motto this season was “One team, one dream.” Nowak finished with a single-season school record 2,137 rushing yards.
A week later, in the highest-scoring MHSAA state title game in history, New Lothrop defeated Madison Heights Madison 50-44 at Ford Field in Detroit. It capped a 13-1 season for the Hornets of coach Clint Galvas.
New Lothrop quarterback Avery Moore broke a 36-36 tie when he scored on a 6-yard keeper with 3:27 left to put the Hornets ahead to stay.
Moore ran for 132 yards and four TDs in the title game.
Aidan Harrison, New Lothrop’s senior wideout who would captured the Associated Press Player of the Year honor in Division 7-8, also starred in the game, running back a 96-yard kick-off return for a touchdown in the second quarter and rushing for 93 yards including a 34-yard scoring run in the first quarter.
Corunna volleyball team reaches state semifinals
The Corunna volleyball team reached the state semifinals for the first time ever but the Cavaliers lost to Notre Dame Pontiac Prep in three sets. The Cavaliers finished the historic season with a 50-7-5 record. The Fighting Irish won 25-9, 25-14, 25-17.
Junior middle hitter Elizabeth Norris, who brnoke a school record for kills set byher older sister, Meredith, was named to the Division 2 all-state first team.
