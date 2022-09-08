OWOSSO — Owosso allowed just two shots all night while blanking neighboring rival Corunna 3-0 on Senior Night Wednesday at Willman Field.
The Trojans outshot the Cavaliers 9-2 in the first half, but led just 1-0 on a goal that was accidentally nudged in by a Corunna defender with 25:25 left in the first half. Owosso made it 2-0 when junior Clayton Brown scored off a centering pass from 11th-grader Johnny Mazza with 36:45 left in the game. The Trojans padded the lead to 3-0 when sophomore Matthew Shattuck scored off a hard shot set up by a Simon Erfourth pass with 18:58 remaining.
Jack Lintner, an Owosso senior, said he was proud of the way the Trojans played in the second half.
“In the first half, we came out and played really bad and we didn’t score — they scored for us,” Lintner said. “And then in the second half we picked it up. We got two and held it together and shut them out.”
While it wasn’t a work of art, Trojans first-year head coach Mike Erfourth said his team didn’t give Corunna any good looks at the net.
“Honestly, we played exactly how we want to play,” Erfourth said. “We want a team to come play at us … We’re going to try to control the defensive end. Then play with possession when we can. I don’t even know if they got a shot off. It’s kind of set up for that.”
Owosso (6-0-1, 3-0 Flint Metro League) was able to put pressure on the Cavaliers in the first half — and it paid off for a goal, even if the Trojans weren’t the ones to put it in.
“It was definitely an own goal,” Erfourth said. “The intent of a cross like that, is that, we don’t care if it comes off of us. In the end we want it off of us — but if it goes off of them, hey, that’s success. We shoot the ball hard and low at them and if they make a mistake, they make a mistake.”
Corunna (2-3-1, 0-2) coach Kyle Gregoricka said it was unfortunate to be down 1-0 at halftime, but it was still a good position to be in.
“We talked about it at halftime that it’s just these small moments that are kind of the difference,” Gregoricka said. “We’ve been kind of putting ourselves in bad positions, but honestly I thought the first half we played great. We stuck in defensively. We knew that they would be a tough team. We knew that they’d be a strong team with the ball. And we knew that the job was going to be to hold them off for the first 10, 20, 30 minutes.”
Owosso needed less than four minutes to make it 2-0 in the second half. Brown passed to his left to Mazza, who quickly fed it back to Brown in front of the net and the junior scored.
“It means a lot — Corunna being the school right next to us,” Shattuck said. “It’s always been a rivalry right there. It was a good game. I know a lot of the guys over there. It’s a lot of fun.”
Corunna junior Braden Andrejack said the Cavaliers may have got a little winded at the end.
“We don’t have that many extra guys, so late in games we get a little tired,” Andrejack said. “In that midfield is where we get beat because when we’re trying to attack we don’t have enough energy at the end of a game to push back and cover that midfield like a lot of other teams do.”
Gregoricka said Andrejack played tough throughout the game, as did Cavalier goalie Paul Galesk, who made 10 saves.
“I’m very glad that we got to come out and play under the lights against them and help prepare us for the playoffs this year,” Gregoricka said. “We knew it would be tough, for our seniors especially. We knew it would be their last time playing out here on Willman Field. I thought they did us proud, for sure.”
EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to a damaged camera card, no pictures were able to be recovered from Wednesday’s contest.
