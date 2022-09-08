OWOSSO — Owosso allowed just two shots all night while blanking neighboring rival Corunna 3-0 on Senior Night Wednesday at Willman Field.

The Trojans outshot the Cavaliers 9-2 in the first half, but led just 1-0 on a goal that was accidentally nudged in by a Corunna defender with 25:25 left in the first half. Owosso made it 2-0 when junior Clayton Brown scored off a centering pass from 11th-grader Johnny Mazza with 36:45 left in the game. The Trojans padded the lead to 3-0 when sophomore Matthew Shattuck scored off a hard shot set up by a Simon Erfourth pass with 18:58 remaining.

