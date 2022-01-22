CORUNNA — Ellie Toney and Sydnie Gillett each scored 19 points and Corunna defeated visiting Owosso 59-40 Friday for their fifth straight victory.
Gracie Crowe added 10 points for the Cavaliers (6-4, 3-2 Flint Metro League Stars). Toney had nine rebounds, four assists and scored 14 of her points in the first half — including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer at the top of the key to give Corunna a 33-18 halftime lead.
“It was just a normal out of bounds play and I saw there was one second on the clock and I just shot it,” Toney said with a smile.
Corunna won its 13th straight against its chief rival has won 27 of the last 28 in the series. Toney said the Cavaliers always get up for the Owosso game with it being a rivalry game.
“We obviously weren’t going to overlook them,” Toney said. “It’s a game we’ve been looking forward to the whole season. And so we prepared all week and watched film on them and we came up with an offense that would work against them. We knew we could move the ball and be patient on offense. And we did all of those things.”
Skotti Ball-Duley scored 17 points with three 3-pointers for Owosso (3-6, 1-3). Trojan Reese Thayer added 13 points with five steals.
“I think we left it all on the floor and we tried our best,” Thayer said. “Our offense could have been a little better, but overall we played hard.”
Baskets by Kira Patrick and Jenna Bauman, along with Gillett’s 3-pointer, gave Corunna a 7-0 lead. The Cavaliers built a 16-7 lead after one quarter.
Thayer scored nine points in the second quarter with several steals and subsequent conversion layups, but the Trojans still looked up at a 48-29 deficit after three quarters.
Gillett said Corunna set the tone with its defense.
“We wanted to come out hard and be talking and communicating and just making sure we were playing at full speed,” Gillett said. “Defense is more important in this game. We had to stop them.”
Corunna assistant coach Robb Dettman filled in as head coach for Friday night’s game as head coach Ron Birchmeier was busy attending his daughter’s wedding, said Dettman.
“The biggest thing is we’re just trying to play better basketball every game — and clean things up,” Dettman said. “We have two girls who are very advanced and we try to run things through them, but I want to compliment our other players too. Because all of them are working hard and they continue to get better.”
Crowe scored eight of her points in the second half including six in the third quarter for Corunna. Patrick added seven points and three steals and Bauman scored four points.
NOTES: Toney (1,098 career points) moved past Payton Birchmeier (1,095) for fourth on Corunna’s all-time scoring list. Payton Birchmeier was The Argus-Press All-Area Player of the Year three times. She is Ron Birchmeier’s daughter.
OWOSSO SCORING: Grace Gentleman 2 0-0 4, Skotti Ball-Duley 6 2-2 17, Reese Thayer 4 4-4 13, Kendall Anderson 1 1-2 3, Peyton Spicer 0 3-4 3. Totals 13 10-12 40.
CORUNNA SCORING: Kira Patrick 2 2-2 7, Jenna Bauman 1 2-2 4, Ellie Toney 5 8-9 19, Sydnie Gillett 8 0-0 19, Gracie Crowe 5 0-1 10. Totals 21 12-14 59.
