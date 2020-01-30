FLUSHING — Ovid-Elsie handed the Durand boys their first league loss, 18-12, Wednesday at Colonial Lanes.
Durand was led by Cooper Neyman’s 258, Jacob Feldhouse’s 224 and 204 and Jackson Tillman’s 210. The Railroaders stand 4-1 in the MMAC.
In the girls competition, Ovid-Elsie defeated Durand, 30-0. Alanna Feldhouse of Durand scored a 169 and the Railroaders now stand 3-2 in league play.
No information on Ovid-Elsie’s leading scorers was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.