NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop piled up 446 yards of total offense in a 63-13 rout Friday of Byron.
Rafael Woods had 144 yards rushing and a touchdown on just four carries for the Hornets (3-1, 3-0 Mid-Michigan Athletic Conference). Nolan Mulcahy added 81 yards and a TD on three rushes, while Garrett Mangino scored two touchdowns and finished with 55 yards on five attempts.
Sophomore quarterback Jack Kulhanek tossed two TDs to Ian Crump and Mangino and finished 5 of 7 for 78 yards. Kulhanek also ran for a score and Cannon Cromwell returned a punt for a touchdown.
Isiah Pasik led the defensive effort with 11 tackles.
Caden Aldrich rushed just two times, but had 113 yards and both TDs for Byron (0-4, 0-3 MMAC). He had a 74-yard TD run with 2:13 to play the 2nd quarter after New Lothrop had already taken a 34-0 lead. Aldrich added an 80-yarder at the end of the half to make it 42-13 at the break.
Aldrich also completed 2 of 3 passes for 68 yards. Both completions went to Reese Arndt.
More NL stats: Rushing — Crump 6-61. Receiving — Woods 1-25; Crump 1-25, TD; Mangino 1-21, TD. Defense — Joe Torres 7 tackles; Grayson Orr 6 tackles, 1 sack; Cromwell 1 INT.
More Byron stats: Rushing — Arndt 9-30.
Laingsburg 21, Saranac 19
LAINGSBURG — Saranac’s two-point conversion pass with 28 seconds left was incomplete and Laingsburg held on to beat the winless Redskins 21-19 Friday.
Ty Randall passed and ran for a touchdown in the first half (3-1, 2-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) to put the Wolfpack up 14-13 at the break. Randall extended the advantage to 21-13 with 10 seconds left in the third when he found Hayden Johnston for a 25-yard score.
Parker Edwards then hit Keatyn Walsweer for a 19-yard TD in the waning moments, but the tying conversion attempt failed.
Randall finished 5 of 15 for 97 yards and added 80 yards on the ground. Jack Byrnes rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries for the Wolfpack.
Maddox Foster had two rushing scores for Saranac (0-4, 0-2 CMAC).
More Laingsburg stats: Receiving — Johnston 3-85. Defense — Kyle Thelen 8 tackles; Michael Brooks 8 tackles; Thomas Gousetis 7 tackles.
Ovid-Elsie 56, LakeVille 0
OTISVILLE — Five different Ovid-Elsie players ran for touchdowns and Ovid-Elsie routed Otisville LakeVille 56-0 Friday.
Perrien Rasch, Logan Thompson, Brayden Phillips, Colin Fluharty and Kaylee Hall rushed for Ovid-Elsie touchdowns. Rasch led the Marauders’ (3-1, 2-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference) ground attack with 90 yards on nine carries. Thompson added 85 yards on six carries.
O-E quarterback Dylan Carman didn’t need to throw much, completing 2 of 4 passes for 38 yards. However, he connected for TDs on both completions, finding Alex Eichenberg and Axel Newell for scores.
More O-E stats: Rushing — Phillips 8-32; Newell 2-28; Max Speiss 5-26. Receiving — Eichenberg 1-36; Logan Thompson 1-13. Defense — Newell 1 INT.
Lakewood 31, Perry 0
LAKE ODESSA — Timothy Hall had 12 tackles and two interceptions but it wasn’t enough as Perry fell to Lakewood 31-0 Friday.
Perry quarterback Cody Swain threw for 49 yards and rushed for 13 in the loss. Rease Teal added two interceptions for the Ramblers (1-3, 0-1 Greater Lansing Athletic Conference) while Cameron Doody recorded a team-high 13 tackles.
Lake Fenton 32, Corunna 13
LINDEN — Lake Fenton defeated Corunna 32-13 Friday night, according to the Cavaliers’ Twitter account.
The game was tied at 7 after the first quarter, but Lake Fenton led 14-7 at halftime and 20-7 after three quarters.
No other details were reported. The loss dropped Corunna to 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Goodrich 48, Owosso 13
OWOSSO — Jace Simerson rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns as Goodrich cruised past Owosso 48-13 Friday.
The Trojans (1-3, 0-3 Flint Metro League Stars) actually outgained the Martians 284-243, but only found the end zone twice. Owosso’s Charles Goldman had an 80-yard TD run late in the third quarter and Tyler Dewley punched in a 1-yard score with 32 seconds left, but the game was well out of reach by then.
Goldman finished with 124 yards on 12 carries. Cody Fields added 79 yards on 12 attempts.
More Owosso stats: Passing — Hugh Doyle 1-7-8. Rushing: Hoyt Patrick 18-59; Tyler Dewey 3-20. Defense — Fields 7 tackles; Isaac Williams 6 tackles; Patrick 4 tackles, 1 INT.
