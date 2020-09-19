DURAND — Quarterback Trent Boisclair passed for 122 yards and three touchdowns, Brock Holek scored two TDs and Tyler Purdy rushed for 122 yards and one score as Durand beat Byron 33-12 Friday in season-opening football play.
The Railroaders snapped a six-game losing streak against the Eagles and it was Durand’s first victory over Byron since 2008.
Boisclair, a senior signal caller, completed 6 of 9 passes without an interception. He said the victory was made even sweeter considering the high school season was nearly shelved to the spring due to COVID-19.
“It meant a lot — I mean we went six some odd months with no competition at all and then playing the biggest game of the year to start the season, obviously we were able to work out in the summertime, but it really didn’t mean much until we got the pads on. When we got the pads on, that’s when we knew it was going to be serious.”
Durand head coach Rick Winbigler said finally ending the Byron hex was a monkey off of his team’s collective back.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve beat Byron,” Winbigler said. “The first year after I was hired, they beat us I believe 33-0 and they had a great team. And last year we gave them everything we had but came up a bit short. We were really focused on winning this game.”
Purdy rushed for 122 yards while carrying the ball 15 times. Holek rushed for one TD and caught one scoring pass while rushing for 88 yards on seven carries.
Durand led 12-0 at halftime after scoring on Boisclair’s 6-yard pass to Holek and Purdy’s 6-yard run. Purdy also galloped 55 yards to set up Holek’s touchdown catch.
In the third quarter, the Railroaders broke open the game with Holek’s 55-yard sweep for a touchdown. Then, after Isaac Hager’s interception, Boisclair hit a wide open Daniel Sprague for a 57-yard TD pass up the middle. Boisclair’s two-point conversion run made it 26-0.
“Two years ago, when we lost to them here, that loss stuck with me personally the past two years,” Holek said. “So beating them here on our home field, with everything going on, was just super huge.”
Byron battled back with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. Quarterback Jared Moe fired a 12-yard pass to Canyon Butterfield in the right corner of the end zone with nine minutes left. Moe then zipped a 48-yard touchdown to Cole Staton with 6:07 to play.
Durand capped the scoring when Boisclair fired a 12-yard TD to Charlie Rawlins with 4:05 left.
Byron first-year head coach AJ Morley said he has a young squad that will only get better as the season progresses.
“Honestly, we had a few plays in the first half that we were just one or two missed assignments away from breaking away for a touchdown,” Morley said. “A thought the game was a lot closer than what the score showed. I think we showed in the second half that we were able to put the points up.”
Moe, a senior, rushed for 99 yards on 19 carries.
He also completed 19 of 27 passes for 162 yards with one interception.
Nolan Lange had seven catches for 33 yards. Staton had three grabs for 64 yards and Butterfield had four catches for 33 yards and a score.
Wyatt Campbell had 12 tackles for Durand, while Sprague had 10 tackles.
Troy Bedell had nine tackles for Byron.
