A day following Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s directive closing K-12 school buildings for the remainder of the school year, the Michigan High School Athletic Association said it will announce, no later than today, “the status of the winter and spring sports seasons,” in Michigan.
In a short statement on the MHSAA web site, MHSAA Executive Mark Uhl said: “We’re reviewing the governor’s announcement, asking questions and will make a statement as we continue to digest this order.”
The MHSAA had suspended all activities, in all sports, in all seasons, through April 13 due to the coronavirus prior to Whitmer’s directive Thursday. The winter postseason had been suspended as well as the spring sports season.
There were four local teams still alive in the winter postseason when it was suspended. Byron’s girls basketball team had a regional final against Michigan Center called off, while boys teams from Perry, Ovid-Elsie and Laingsburg all had district title games postponed.
