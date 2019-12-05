A bit of a light roundup this week as many teams were off for Thanksgiving.
VOLLEYBALL
Meredith Norris, Michigan St. (Corunna) — Norris and the Spartans wrapped up the 2019 season Friday and Saturday, losing 3-2 to Purdue and beating Indiana 3-1. Norris had eight kills, eight digs and two blocks in the loss to the Boilermakers. She had six kills and 10 digs against the Hoosiers. She had 272 kills, 204 digs and 45 blocks in her third season at MSU, which finished 15-15 overall.
FOOTBALL
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Ferris racked up 525 yards of total offense and dominated Central Missouri 37-10 Saturday to advance to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals. The Bulldogs will host Northwest Missouri State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Aidan Harrison, Missouri (New Lothrop) — Harrison was listed as a participant in Saturday’s 24-14 win over Arkansas. The freshman played in eight games for the Tigers, who finished 6-6. The team is not bowl eligible, having been banned from postseason play in January for violating NCAA rules. (Note: Harrison was not a part of the program at the time of the violations, which were part of a larger case involving other Missouri athletic teams dating back to 2016).
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Matt Mignault, U-M Dearborn (New Lothrop) — Mignault missed his only shot in a 72-59 win over Concordia-Ann Arbor Nov. 26.
Beau LePage, Aquinas College (Durand) — LePage had three points in 23 minutes Friday as Aquinas beat Calvin College 84-60. He had two steals, two assists and a rebound in Saturday 79-63 loss to Hope College.
Logan Daniher, Lawrence Tech (Perry) — Daniher had one rebound in five minutes during a 70-55 loss to Indiana Tech Nov. 26.
WOMEN’S
BASKETBALL
Georgia Hill (Laingsburg) and Erin Witt (Ovid-Elsie), Lansing CC — Hill had two rebounds and an assist in a 71-63 victory Nov. 26 over Great Lakes Christian College. Witt scored two points.
