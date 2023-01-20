FLINT — Morrice’s Mackenzie Doerner set a single-game school record by draining nine 3-pointers on Friday, helping the Lady O’s to a straightforward, 54-38 win over Flint Beecher. The previous record was seven.

Doerner’s triples were the driving force behind her game-high 31 points. She was hot all evening, draining four in the first half and five in the second, as Morrice enjoyed a consistent advantage over the Bucs. Doerner also tallied five rebounds, two assists and two steals.

