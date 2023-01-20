FLINT — Morrice’s Mackenzie Doerner set a single-game school record by draining nine 3-pointers on Friday, helping the Lady O’s to a straightforward, 54-38 win over Flint Beecher. The previous record was seven.
Doerner’s triples were the driving force behind her game-high 31 points. She was hot all evening, draining four in the first half and five in the second, as Morrice enjoyed a consistent advantage over the Bucs. Doerner also tallied five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Aubrey Rogers was the Orioles’ (and the game’s) second-leading scorer, with 16 points. She just missed a triple-double, finishing with 10 rebounds and nine assists.
Lily Nowak and Kaylee McGowan each had four of Morrice’s 13 steals, setting the tone on defense.
The win gives the Orioles an overall record of 9-3 on the season.
OWOSSO 54, CLIO 38
OWOSSO — Danica Dwyer scored 15 points with four assists and two steals and Owosso rolled to 8-5 overall and 2-3 in the Flint Metro Stars by downing visiting Clio Friday, 54-38.
Skotti Ball-Duley scored 11 points with four rebounds and three assists for the Trojans, who led 13-8 after one quarter and 28-19 at halftime. Reese Thayer scored 10 points with seven rebounds and Lexi Hemker and Peyton Spicer each scored eight points.
Clio fell to 6-5 overall and 2-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars.
CORUNNA 44, BRANDON 39
ORTONVILLE — Sydnie Gillett scored 23 points and Corunna defeated Brandon 44-39 Friday.
The win pushed the Cavaliers to 6-6 and 2-3 in the Flint Metro League Stars Division.
Brandon was lowered to 3-9 and 0-5 in league play.
Corunna also got six points apiece from Gracie Crowe and Jenna Bauman. Jorja Napier scored five points.
LAKEVILLE 38, CHESANING 33
OTISVILLE — Chesaning suffered its sixth straight loss — 38-33 on the road to LakeVille Friday.
The Indians fell to 4-8 overall and 3-5 in the MMAC.
LakeVille improved to 6-7 and 3-5 marks.
DURAND 60, BYRON 24
DURAND — It’s been 47 days since Durand played at home but the Railroaders made the most of it, beating Byron 60-24 Friday.
Jordyn Lawrence scored 19 points for the Railroaders (8-5, 5-3 MMAC) while Izzy Konesny, Marissa Harper and Raine Smith all scored eight points apiece.
Jordan Huhn scored 11 points for Byron, which fell to 3-9 and 1-7 marks.
“It felt great to be back home after such a long time on the road,” said Durand coach Dave Inman. “This was our first home game in 47 days. The girls played strong but kept an even keel. I thought we moved the ball great and scored inside.”
LESLIE 54, PERRY 33
PERRY — Leslie defeated Perry 54-33 Friday as no Rambler players reached double figure scoring.
Neela Willson and Abigail Cochrane each scored eight points for Perry (3-10, 1-5 GLAC). Albri Larner addedd seven points.
Leslie upped its slates to 8-5 and 3-3.
BOYS BASKETBALL
LAINGSBURG 59, POTTERVILLE 35
POTTERVILLE — Eli Woodruff scored 21 points and Laingsburg remained unbeaten with a 59-35 victory at Potterville Friday.
The Wolfpack (11-0, 6-0 CMAC) got 17 points from Zander Woodruff and seven points from Luke SNyder.
Chris Hicks scored 19 points for Potterville.
CHESANING 68, LAKEVILLE 32
OTISVILLE — Chesaning remained tied atop the MMAC boys basketball standings with a 68-32 victory over LakeVille Friday.
The Indians (11-3 overall, 7-1 MMAC) featured Mason Struck, with 12 points, and Reese Greenfelder and Eli Escamilla, each with 10 points. Greenfelder added eight rebounds and two steals while Escamilla had seven rebounds and three steals. Evan List had nine points, three steals and three assists.
CORUNNA 67, BRANDON 53
OTISVILLE — Wyatt Bower scored 20 points with eight rebounds and Corunna downed Brandon by 14 points Friday.
The Cavaliers improved to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the Flint Metro Stars.
Brevin Boilore scored 15 points for Corunna while Braylon Socia added 13 points to the balanced scoresheet. Logan Roka handed out eight assists.
Brandon fell to 4-5 and 2-2 records.
CLIO 49, OWOSSO 44
OWOSSO — The Trojans rallied from a 28-12 first-half deficit to take a 38-37 lead in the fourth quarter.
But Clio captured the five-point victory Friday.
Santi Aguirre scored 12 points for the Trojans with four 3-pointers, three steals and three rebounds. Also adding 12 points for Owosso were Andrew Lewis and Nathan Parsons.
Owosso fell to 0-12 and 0-4 in the FLint Metro Stars while Clio improved to 1-9 and 1-4.
DURAND 73, BYRON 23
DURAND — After a walloping at the hands of Chesaning knocked Durand out of sole possession of first place in the MMAC last week, the Railroaders were back on their game on Friday, trucking the visiting Bryon Eagles, 73-23.
Austin Kelley paced the home team, finishing with 18 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Gabe Lynn had 11 points, eight boards, four assists, seven steals and three blocks. Markell Tate added 11 points and seven swipes of his own for Durand.
Reece Ardnt posted an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Eagles, accounting for nearly half of his team’s scoring.
Durand improves to 10-2 overall and 7-1 in the MMAC with the win. Byron slides to 1-9 (1-7) with the loss.
NEW LOTHROP 64,
MT. MORRIS 32
NEW LOTHROP — The Hornets got a muted performance out of leading scorer Ty Kohlmann on Friday, but still cruised to a league win over visiting Mt. Morris, 64-32.
Kohlmann finished with just 10 points on the night, outpaced by teammate Alex Henige, but New Lothrop was still never seriously challenged by the Panthers, winning every quarter.
Greg Henderson scored nine points for the victors. Ryan Heslip had eight, while Jayden Martinez and Jaden Curry each tallied seven.
The Hornets improve to 4-6 (3-5 MMAC) with the win.
